You don’t have to be a quilter or tailor to appreciate the new exhibit that opened last Thursday at the Carver County Historical Society Museum located at 555 West First Street in Waconia.
The exhibit, titled “Material Pulses: Seven Viewpoints,” is focused on the art of quilt-making, but more broadly encompasses the whole realm of textile arts. It features 17 works by seven fiber artists from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The artists investigate color, pattern, and size through traditional and experimental quilt-making applications.
Historical Society staff expressed excitement that the display represents the first traveling exhibit since the pandemic and the chance to welcome more visitors back to the museum. Curators have reached out to quilting groups, arts organizations, and school art classes among others to sow interest in a visit.
Jayna Hulleman, education and exhibits coordinator, said the CCHS schedules traveling exhibits based on availability, size, cost, and sponsorship opportunities. She and others were busy last week unpacking, planning, and placing the textile works that arrived from a previous showing in Ohio.
The local society also tries to weave a local flavor into exhibitions, Hulleman explained. The new exhibit, for example, is accompanied by works of well-known Carver County quilter Audree Sells whose quilting resume features 670 unique pieces, including quilts in collections in the Library of Congress and the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Ky., also the title of Minnesota Quilter of the Year in 2014. Sells got hooked on quilting later in life and died in 2017 just shy of her 90th birthday.
The new exhibit also is accompanied by a quilt from the Historical Society’s Native American exhibit.
The textile exhibition runs through May 25. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested to help cover costs Call 952-442-4234 or go to www.carvercountyhistoricalsociety.org for more information.
Meanwhile, just outside of Waconia, work continues on restoration of the 1880s farmhouse, granary and large barn at the historic Andrew Peterson Farmstead to achieve the vision posed by the Carver County Historical Society when in acquired the property several years ago. The CCHS is now taking reservations for summer history camps to be held at the farm. Contact Jayna Hulleman at 952- 442 -4234 or email jhulleman@co.carver.mn.us for more information.
