You don’t have to be a quilter or tailor to appreciate the new exhibit that opened last Thursday at the Carver County Historical Society Museum located at 555 West First Street in Waconia.

The exhibit, titled “Material Pulses: Seven Viewpoints,” is focused on the art of quilt-making, but more broadly encompasses the whole realm of textile arts. It features 17 works by seven fiber artists from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The artists investigate color, pattern, and size through traditional and experimental quilt-making applications.

