Carver County is slated to receive $33.4 million in COVID-19 federal allocations – some $13 million in coronavirus relief funds and another $20.4 million in American Rescue Plan stimulus funding.
The bulk of that money has been spent on items like public health expenses, housing and household assistance programs, broadband and other technology, small business assistance, and other costs related to the pandemic. About $9.6 million remains unallocated.
At their meeting March 15, county commissioners authorized another $1 million-plus in immediate funding requests.
The biggest benefactor was the Carver County Historical Society (CCHS) which received up to $500,000 to support the rehabilitation of a barn and the farmhouse at the historic Andrew Peterson farmstead just east of Waconia.
A portion of that money, about $144,000, will help the CCHS reach a three-year $500,000 capital fundraising goal to secure an additional $250,000 grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation, which assists the development of historic sites for nonprofit organizations in small towns and cities. The remainder will help the organization add restrooms and make the buildings handicapped accessible to enable the farm to host more public events and move forward with other improvements.
The half million-dollar figure exceeded the CCHS’s original request for $85,000 to help meet the Jeffris challenge target deadline by the June 30, 2022 deadline. But executive director Wendy Petersen Biorn said the organization already has detailed plans and cost estimates in place for the other improvements that could benefit from the additional funding.
The motion for the $500,000 in funding passed on a 3-2 vote.
Commissioner Matt Udermann made the motion, arguing that “now is the time to be bold” and move from fundraising to action on a plan that will make the Peterson farm a site to a destination for visitors and a legacy of the county’s farming heritage. He was joined by commissioners Tom Workman and John Fahey. Commissioners Gayle Degler and Tim Lynch said they supported the funding, but said it should be part of a sperate funding process.
Other funding requests that passed unanimously relate largely to health and human services needs to support residents who are still struggling as the county moves into the recovery phase of the pandemic, explained Health and Human Services director Rod Franks.
That includes $300,000 in housing assistance to help individuals cover unpaid mortgages, rent and utility bills; $162,000 for emergency shelter; and $43,000 for a Humanity Alliance weekend meals program. Another $30,000 was allocated for remote worker software enhancement and $28,000 for a touchless handwashing system in the county jail.
