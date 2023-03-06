Predictions for the “historic” late February snow storm missed the mark, but the season is nearing a Top 10 record for seasonal snowfall. Pictured are Waconia crews clearing streets after the February storm. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)
Predictions for the “historic” snow storm in late February missed the mark, but the season is nearing a Top 10 record for seasonal snowfall. Pictured is the city’s snow storage lot. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)
Predictions for the “historic” late February snow storm missed the mark, but the season is nearing a Top 10 record for seasonal snowfall. Pictured are Waconia crews clearing streets after the February storm. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)
Predictions for the “historic” snow storm in late February missed the mark, but the season is nearing a Top 10 record for seasonal snowfall. Pictured is the city’s snow storage lot. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)
With the late February storm, we are now at more than 70 inches of snow for the season and well in sight of a Top 10 winter with nearly all of March remaining.
The top snowfall year in the region was 98.6 inches in 1983-84. The 10th greatest was 75.8 inches in 2000-01, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office.
During the latest snowfall, although not quite “historic” as touted (12-13 inches in the area), Waconia snow plowing and handling crews logged more than 4,000 miles from Feb. 20-25 and applied more than 31 tons of deicing material, reports Public Services Director Craig Eldred.
The biggest factor in snow removal operations is the hauling, Eldred said, as several-inch snowfalls have piled up repeatedly this season.
He points out that the service area is growing with cul-de-sacs which are a challenge when it comes to removal and keeping fire hydrants accessible.
While Eldred notes there is no “normal’ winter anymore, from a material application perspective he says crews are up slightly on use compared to a so-called average year.
Meanwhile, in terms of snow storage, the city has opened up areas not utilized since 2010-11, according to Eldred. That was a Top 4 year for snow, by the way, with 86.6 inches recorded. The city is utilizing a parcel west of town by Highway 5, and area at the end of Airport Road near Main Street, a vacant lot next to the new Kwik Trip, and Brook Peterson Park parking lots.
“We are working to stay out of our hard surfaced areas to reserve them for the big wet storms we’ve incurred in April the last few years,” he said. “It doesn’t take long to fill up an area with a 12-inch or greater storm event.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.