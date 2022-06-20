On June 9, the city of Norwood Young America celebrated the restoration and return of a band shell built in 1900. It was used in Norwood Municipal Park, the park now known as Legion Park.
The band shell had a good run. Heritage and Preservation Society President LaVonne Kroells explains that from 1900 to 1929, it was used as a site for concerts. Then, says Kroells, when city leaders decided the shell was no longer needed, instead of tearing it down, they sold it to the resident across the street at 226 Reform Street, at which point, the band shell took on a new identity – its owner used it as a garage.
It remained a garage for fifty-nine years. According to Kroells, in 1988, the property owner at 226 Reform Street built a new garage, and once again the band shell took on a new purpose. In 1988, it was turned into a gazebo.
By 2020, Danielle Beisell, the current owner of 226 Reform Street donated the gazebo to the Willkommen Heritage and Preservation Society.
At this point, the former band shell needed some tender loving care. It had held steady through the Minnesota seasons for 120 years. Unfortunately, for the band shell, the care it needed was more than what the Heritage and Preservation Society had in its budget.
When Beisell donated the band shell, Heritage and Preservation staff had two retired contractors estimate the repair costs. The estimate they gave was $10,000.
The Heritage and Preservation Society did not wish to burden the city with any financial obligations. They raised the $10,000 themselves. Everything was moving along nicely. By January of 2021, Kroells had drafted an official donation agreement to bring the band shell into Heritage Society custody. In March of 2021, the city signed the agreement.
Now, if you recall, in 2020 and 2021, we were in the throngs of a pandemic. The price of lumber shot through the roof.
Because the band shell was going to be placed in Legion Park, which is property of the city, licensed contractors needed to be used to restore the band shell. Bids needed to be sent out. The low bid came from Shanahan Construction for $20,000. The Heritage and Preservation Society had only $10,000.
The band shell had a hole in the roof. Plus, it needed new shingles, new plywood under the shingles, new facia board, and a new railing. The overall refurbishment also would require non-lumber expenses. For example, the band shell needed a firm place to rest, so a cement foundation would need to be poured. Kroells said the city offered to finance the project for one and half years to give the Heritage and Preservation Society extra time to raise the additional funds.
They raised the money quickly. By May of 2021, they had accumulated the extra $10,000, bringing their total budget to the necessary $20,000 required to refurbish the band shell. The extra money came from local residents, businesses, and organizations. The people of Norwood Young America wanted their band shell repaired.
Concrete got poured, and the band shell got refurbished. They’re still waiting for the commemorative plaque to get finished, but overall, the Heritage and Preservation Society, as well as the city and county, are happy with the results. Kroells says a special feature of the newly restored band shell is that the concrete doesn’t look like concrete – it looks like wooden flooring.
The band shell has been through a lot, but now, as of June 9 with the dedication, visitors to Legion Park can enjoy a piece of history that dates back to the year 1900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.