We know that an expanded Highway 212 will reach out to Cologne as a four-lane expressway by the end of this summer. How that will affect future growth, traffic patterns, and connecting intersections and arterial roadways is the subject of a next-step transportation study involving the city of Cologne, Carver County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The study formally kicked off last Friday, Feb. 18, with focus group meetings involving affected stakeholders such as emergency responders, business owners, property owners, agricultural interests, area community leaders and township supervisors to name a few. It will continue with an informational open house March 10 for the general public to address future road needs.
Meanwhile, transportation planners have already been documenting existing road conditions and traffic patterns in the area, as well as assessing Cologne’s 2040 comprehensive plan which outlines anticipated development, and other growth projections.
As some examples of current traffic flow, Highway 212 sees about 12,000-13,000 vehicles a day, according to traffic planners, including 1,600-3,200 heavy commercial freight trucks. Highway 284 through Cologne gets some 3,000-4,000 vehicles a day and other major arterials on the order of 1,600 trips a day.
Planners also have been assessing trouble areas in terms of traffic accidents and congestion.
Initial study areas include state highways 212 and 284; county highways 36, 53 and 41; county roads 153, 152 and 140; Market Avenue, and local city collector streets. Based on feedback, planners could look more broadly at north-south connections to Waconia as well as connections to Norwood Young America and other surrounding areas, according to Angie Stenson, county project manager for the study.
Railroad crossings in the Cologne area are other factors in the study as well, with Twin Cities & Western Railroad running about two trains a day on those tracks and historic concerns about a railroad bridge underpass just east of Cologne.
The study also will look at non-motorized travel, such as sidewalks and trail needs.
Overall goals in the plan are improved safety, mobility, economic growth and health of the community, according to Stenson.
Highway planners point out that there’s no formal plan in place yet. The input that is being gathered now will be formulated into a conceptual plan expected to be ready for review later this summer.
The overall goal is to have a coordinated transportation system vision in place for state, county and city roadways in and around the city of Cologne before more motorists and residents are on the go.
