A little bit of history is coming back to Norwood Young America with the donation of the old band shell that once stood in Legion Park. The building has always been a part of NYA, starting back in the early 1900s. It changed hands, but has now been donated to the Heritage Center, and will return to its original place in Legion Park next spring.
“It started when the gal that owned it, Danielle Bisell, I knew her and talked to her a couple years ago to see if she was willing to donate it to the city and she said ‘no’,” said LaVonne Kroells, head of the Willkommen Heritage Center. “She contacted me last summer, and said that she had thought about it and she could do it.”
The band shell is one of the older buildings of NYA, getting built between 1900 and 1905, according to Kroells. It used to be located next to a pavilion in Legion Park, which no longer stands. While it was in the park, it was a city favorite, by all accounts.
“People walked up the seven steps and people went to the pavilion to dance,” said Kroells. “The band people had their equipment underneath the band shell, kids would run around the pole in its center.”
In 1920, the band shell was sold by the city to a local resident, who repurposed it as a garage. It stayed that way for a few decades, until it was once again repurposed into a gazebo. It remained as gazebo since, on a private property, though not far. The band shell had move only across the street when it became a garage.
The plan for the Heritage Center is to donate the band shell to the city, that way the city won’t have to pay for its installation.
“When I approached my board, we wanted to get it done as a donation from us to not involve city dollars,” said Kroells.
The total cost estimated is $10,500. This would cover moving the band shell as well as a facelift for the structure. Since it was a gazebo for so long, the first thing to do is to remove the lattice-work from around the outside. The roof also needs some work, especially if bands will play under it again.
“I think the shingles on it right now are what it was originally built with,” said Kroells.
Other than that, the band shell will be placed in almost, if not the same place it was built. The seven steps will be gone, for safety and ADA reasons, but those are the only big changes from its previous time in Legion Park.
The project wouldn’t start up until spring. Given the fact that the Willkommen Heritage Center will be leading this, they are asking the community for support. Since the Heritage Center is a 501-C3, organizations get a tax deduction. The Heritage Center will be starting the account already, and the hope to get donations to $10,500 by spring.
Normally, legacy grants would be the way to go. However, legacy grants don’t cover private property, and since the band shell has been a private gazebo, it’s disqualified from receiving any grants.
“By the time I move it into the park, and want to apply for a legacy grant, half the money I would get will have already been spent,” said Kroells. “Once I have it moved, I do want to see if I can get it on the Historic Registry.”
Until spring, the Willkommen Heritage Center will be accepting donations for moving the band shell over. Checks can be made out to Willkommen Heritage and Preservation Society of Norwood Young America, or Willkommen Heritage Center, PO Box 113, Norwood Young America, 55368. For more historic information on the band sell or the Legion Park, visiting the Heritage Center is a great way to learn about NYA’s history.
