Willkommen Heritage Center’s current display commemorates the 30-year anniversary of the all-class reunion. Plus, it honors the state’s oldest festival, good ol’ Stiftungsfest.

The first all-class reunion was held in the summer of 1992. According to the Heritage Center’s LaVonne Kroells, the event took place at a Lion’s Club chicken dinner. It gathered people from every class that had ever graduated from Central High School. Now, a yellow and blue banner at the Heritage Center reminds us of the occasion. The reunion’s organizers are honored: Cony Kratzke, Evelyn Schrupp, Derald Feltmann, Rosie Gutknecht, Dick Kramer, LaVonne Kroells, Jane Fashing, Jack Clark, Leonard Jensen, Mallinda Stockmann, and Mary Wilson.You can look back at every decade’s homecoming kings and queens. You can checkout Central High School’s athletic teams from the 1920s. You can even see all the crazy things people wore in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

