Willkommen Heritage Center’s current display commemorates the 30-year anniversary of the all-class reunion. Plus, it honors the state’s oldest festival, good ol’ Stiftungsfest.
The first all-class reunion was held in the summer of 1992. According to the Heritage Center’s LaVonne Kroells, the event took place at a Lion’s Club chicken dinner. It gathered people from every class that had ever graduated from Central High School. Now, a yellow and blue banner at the Heritage Center reminds us of the occasion. The reunion’s organizers are honored: Cony Kratzke, Evelyn Schrupp, Derald Feltmann, Rosie Gutknecht, Dick Kramer, LaVonne Kroells, Jane Fashing, Jack Clark, Leonard Jensen, Mallinda Stockmann, and Mary Wilson.You can look back at every decade’s homecoming kings and queens. You can checkout Central High School’s athletic teams from the 1920s. You can even see all the crazy things people wore in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.
And perhaps more timely, the Heritage Center has a series of photos that show all the renovations that have been done to Central High School.
While you’re there, you might as well take in the Stiftungsfest display. It has accordions and German-style hats from the early 1900s. Back at the original Stiftungsfest, in 1861, attendees were given commemorative ribbons, and the Willkommen Heritage Center has some of these ribbons on display.
Should you decide to waltz down Stiftungfest’s own Memory Lane, certainly you’ll recall Diedesfeld Volxmusik, a traditional German folk band from Norwood Young America’s sister city of Diedesfeld, Germany—they’re playing at Stiftungsfest again this year. They have, like, 23 people in the band, and they all stay with families in Norwood Young America whenever they come, which, going back through the years, has been often. When they came in 1981, as a token of their appreciation for hosting them, they gave the city a set of boy and girl German folk dolls, which you can see at the Willkommen Heritage Center.
At the Heritage Center you can see the culture from which Stiftungsfest emerged, the culture of polka dances in the community centers and at folks’ weddings. Polka was everyone’s favorite, a throwback to old Germany, and remained immensely popular even into the 60s. One might argue it remains popular today; this year’s Stiftungsfest will feature five polka bands. In addition to Diedesfeld Volxmusik, the festival will host Mollie B., Matt Hodek and the Dakota Dutchmen, Gary’s Ridgeland Band, and Alpensterne.
