Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization, is pleased to announce that Chad Henke, FIC, RICP® of Waconia was recently inducted into the organization’s prestigious Hall of Fame. He is one of only 12 inductees in 2023. Henke is a Financial Consultant for the North Star Advisor Group.

Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors that can be earned by Thrivent financial advisors. Inductees have been with the organization for at least 20 years and have dedicated their careers to helping Thrivent’s clients make financial decisions guided by a purposeful approach to money. Among the organization’s 1,900 financial advisors, 135 are active members in the Hall of Fame.

