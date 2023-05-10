Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization, is pleased to announce that Chad Henke, FIC, RICP® of Waconia was recently inducted into the organization’s prestigious Hall of Fame. He is one of only 12 inductees in 2023. Henke is a Financial Consultant for the North Star Advisor Group.
Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors that can be earned by Thrivent financial advisors. Inductees have been with the organization for at least 20 years and have dedicated their careers to helping Thrivent’s clients make financial decisions guided by a purposeful approach to money. Among the organization’s 1,900 financial advisors, 135 are active members in the Hall of Fame.
Today, Thrivent and its financial advisors proudly serve more than 2.3 million clients nationwide, offering advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity programs and solutions to help them make the most of all they’ve been given.
Henke contributes his success and longevity in his career to the support and guidance from family, community, coaches, clients and team members, according to a press release. He values the lessons of hard work and always being there for people that were instilled in him at a young age, and he strives to embody these in his everyday life.
“The Thrivent financial advisors who are inducted into the Hall of Fame truly represent the best of the best – not just within our organization, but across the entire industry,” said Nick Cecere, senior vice president of distribution for Thrivent. “It’s an honor and privilege to work alongside Chad, and to celebrate how he has guided so many of our clients on their financial journeys. I want to thank him for all of their years of dedicated service and for shaping Thrivent into the amazing, purpose-driven organization it is today.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.