After two years of waiting, Watertown’s Frontier Building finally has a tenant: Home and Haven Decor. The store was slated to open during Rails to Trails, and features many different kinds of items. Best of all, it was a store made possible not just by one resident’s passion, but by her family, friends, and fellow business owners’ encouragement.
“I always loved going into small shops and realized there is a lack of faith-based products that you can get in person,” said Tricia Rupp, owner of Haven and Home Decor.
The idea for the store came from a few different sources. As someone who loved working retail in high school and college, Rupp enjoys hearing about the lives of others and find great joy in getting to know her community. In particular, she enjoys the small boutiques found in towns similar to Watertown due to their ability to make deep connections in the community. She hopes Haven and Home can fill a void of available faith-based product. So, while she’s selling home décor, she is also selling books on faith and self-care, as well as devotionals journals, cards, baby items, pet items, and much more.
Rupp has always seen owning her own store as a dream of hers, and combining her love of family and faith is soon becoming a reality.
“The process seemed daunting, but the hurdles we faced seemed to work themselves out,” she said.
In a little over half a year, she’s ready to go. She received a lot of help from other business owners, specifically Barb Sinnen from Laketown Home and Garden in Waconia. Additionally, the encouragement from her family and the congregation at Peace Lutheran Church in Watertown was an immense inspiration. With all that advice and care, anyone could make their dream into a reality.
Haven and Home Decor will be opening on July 30, during Rails to Trails in Watertown. From 10am to 5pm, anyone enjoying the festivities can also pop into the newest store throughout the weekend. From there, the store will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Wednesday hours are noon to 5pm, Thursday through Saturday are 10am to 5pm, and Sundays are noon to 5pm. There are future plans in the works, such as allowing Bible Studies and extending hours, so keep an eye on Rupp’s progress as she goes on this new adventure.
