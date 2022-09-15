By Al Lohman
Men don’t like to talk about their mental health.
Randy Young is hoping to change that.
The local handyman and certified peer support specialist has started a service called Revive with Randy to address men’s needs that they might not openly discuss. He is located at The Hive in Waconia, which offers a range of mental health and wellness services, mostly visited by women.
National statistics show that twice as many women attend therapy as men, and that the amount of time between the onset of a mental health concern and seeking out treatment is twice as long for men as women. Mental health research also shows that women are more likely to internalize emotions, which typically results in withdrawal, loneliness, and depression, while men are more likely to externalize emotions, leading to aggressive, impulsive and noncompliant behavior.
Young had his own mental crisis nearly three years ago – one he said in retrospect he could have seen building.
Young has worked most of his professional career in the IT industry designing, writing and leading projects building enterprise software. The work involved managing teams, clients, deadlines and expectations.
“While advancing through my career, more responsibilities resulted in more stress,” he said. “Along with that went a very aggressive social calendar that included a lot of partying and heavy drinking.”
The pace caught up with him on Jan. 6, 2020. Young went through a mental breakdown and didn’t get out of bed for a week.
Friends observed that he was maybe the last person they expected that to happen to, Young said, because he has been happily married for 25 years with two children and was considered a rock in his personal and professional life – the one people came to for help.
But he realized then that his life priorities were out of order and sought help through a mental health peer support specialist, his sister-in-law Heather Boll, who started The Hive.
He also began to look at moving away from IT and starting his own handyman service. Raised on a farm, Young has been a do-it-yourselfer “pretty much my entire life and have a lot of experience and passion for it.”
A call about a corporate IT layoff/restructuring sealed that deal at about the same time his Handy Randy LLC was authorized.
Young says he has also grown in his faith and that his priorities are now back in order—faith, family, and friends, and he intends to help others in different ways.
Young began training in January to become a certified peer support specialist to share his experience and help other men dealing with mental illness. Peer specialists are individuals who have had personal experience of mental illness and are trained to provide direct-service mental health support. They are not clinical, but can assist individuals by connecting them to community resources and providing encouragement, strategies and treatment plans.
Maybe not a surprise because of the reticence of men, but Revive with Randy doesn’t have any direct clients yet; however, Young is teaming with The Hive on a men’s group called the Speakeasy Circle. In the meantime, his handyman service has become very successful and Young says he has enjoyed helping people with their building projects and home repairs.
“I find that working with my hands is meditative, relaxing and rewarding,” Young said, and he finds that building projects come together more quickly than IT projects. He might even try to translate that aspect into Revive with Randy – men working and healing together.
Young will be at the LIVIN Foundation music festival Sept. 16-17 in Elk River, Minn., an event to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention, to share information about Revive with Randy. You can also find more information on The Hive website and on Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.