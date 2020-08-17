The city of Hamburg activated a new water tower late last month.
The new 75,000-gallon capacity tower is the product of a few years’ worth of planning, and construction of the new tower, along with other water main improvements, should enhance water quality and water pressure, as well as storage capacity for the community of some 500-plus residents, according to City Administrator Jeremy Gruenhagen.
The original tower is over 100 years old and “probably should have been replaced a decade ago,” said Hamburg Mayor Chris Lund.
The old metal structure was badly in need of a new roof, and with holes in it “looked a bit like a sprinkling can,” noted Maintenance Superintendent Greg Schultz.
The Hamburg City Council agreed to proceed with the water tower project in late 2018. Cost of the full project amounted to about $1.3 million. Hamburg city officials worked with Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia) to get the Pubic Facilities Authority expanded so the city could get a low-interest loan through PFA to pay for the work.
Construction began late last summer and was completed late this spring. The new water tower and system were activated July 22.
Storage capacity of the new tower is 25,000 gallons greater than the original, and water pressure from the new system is coming in at 52-53-pound force per square inch compared to 42 psi from the old system, according to Schultz.
City leaders say they have already heard from residents that they have noticed the increase in pressure in shower and sink use. The new tower and water system should also better service the community in the event of a fire.
Meanwhile, the old water tower is still standing. Hamburg officials next year will visit the possibility of removal/demolition.
