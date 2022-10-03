Several advocates for non-profit human services organizations in Carver County were at the county board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, asking why their applications for federal pandemic recovery dollars had been rejected.

Commissioners at a Sept. 9 budget meeting passed a resolution reserving the remaining $4.6 million in its federal COVID-19 budget stabilization account for future contingencies. The county’s original allocation has been spent down from $33.4 million for expenses such as public health costs, housing assistance, small business assistance, broadband and technology, among others.

