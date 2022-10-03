Several advocates for non-profit human services organizations in Carver County were at the county board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, asking why their applications for federal pandemic recovery dollars had been rejected.
Commissioners at a Sept. 9 budget meeting passed a resolution reserving the remaining $4.6 million in its federal COVID-19 budget stabilization account for future contingencies. The county’s original allocation has been spent down from $33.4 million for expenses such as public health costs, housing assistance, small business assistance, broadband and technology, among others.
Visitors questioned why the decision was made to withhold the money from some non-profit applicants when there are still unfilled needs and open applications for funding – and if the move is even legal.
Among those who took the visitor podium were representatives from Love Inc., Launch Ministry, The Outpost and A Better Society.
“We’re asking you to reconsider your decision to avoid relief,” said Al Norby executive director Love Inc., a combined effort of 25 area churches in Eastern Carver County to meet the needs of the community as a coordinated outreach effort. “You sent a clear message that we are not important enough. You could have granted our request in full or in part and still had funds for a rainy day.”
Other speakers spoke to the value of organizations like Love Inc. in bringing groups together to meet needs in the community. Still others argued that the federal dollars are not to be used for a rainy day.
“Where I have concerns is guidelines clearly state that ineligible uses are for rainy-day funds or financial reserves,” said Lisa Anderson, who operates a leadership development business and is county commissioner candidate in District 1. “The wording in your resolution indicates you are holding on to the money for financial reserves.”
The Sept. 9 resolution Anderson referred to passed on a 3-2 vote with commissioners Matt Udermann and Tom Workman opposed indicating there are still needs and applications for funding that should be addressed. Those two commissioners were not at last week’s meeting, they were in Washington D.C. on a transportation funding request.
“This is money intended to be used in the community, not to be held to build up your coffers,” said another speaker at last week’s county board meeting.
Still others noted to value of local non-profits as “boots on the ground” and partners in helping fulfill county’s mission and vision. They also echoed that when community organizations can meet needs it saves taxpayer dollars.
While Board Chair Gayle Degler noted that normally with visitor comments there is no response or action taken, he did say, “We hear you loud and clear…The motion that was made was not that we were going to stash this money away for a rainy day, it’s just that the timing when the motion was made was to consider this at a future date…I don’t want to say where we are going, but I do think there will be some action taken.”
