We tend to think of homeless encampments as a product of the Twin Cities or other large metropolitan areas. But there are homeless encampments right here in Carver County, only in a little different form – not large gatherings of homeless persons, but people living in cars, with friends or relatives, sometimes in hotels or motels, or even in the woods.
They are what Martha Brannon calls the “hidden homeless,” or the “new homeless.”
Some homelessness is driven by mental health or addiction issues, she explains. The growing homeless numbers now are among the “working poor” who have been pushed out of their living arrangements by changing socioeconomic and rental housing market conditions
Brannon is founder and executive director of His House Foundation, providing housing stabilization services in the region. That includes street outreach for Carver and Scott counties, United Way 211 crisis line response, and a resource center for individuals facing or experiencing homelessness.
Over the summer, she said local agencies could see the housing crisis coming to Carver County – her organization with people losing their housing, and local food shelves with increased visits and food needs.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, considerable federal dollars were made available to agencies and communities to address housing needs. At the same time, moratoriums were placed on landlords to prevent evictions while government contracts were signed with hotels/motels that were largely vacant given travel restrictions to provide temporary housing.
In some cases, the weekly rate at hotels is manageable, Brannon said – literally a form of affordable housing. Cheaper than an apartment and easier to get into when you factor in rental housing considerations like security deposits. Also, other barriers that prevent persons from finding housing, like income requirements, lack of rental history, poor rental history, poor credit, and criminal history to name a few.
As federal money dried up, pandemic assistance programs and the eviction moratorium ended, and the rental market changed, families faced considerable challenges hanging on to housing. Landlords began charging higher rents, remodeling and/or upscaling rental units, and some renters were caught off guard with non-lease renewals, Brannon said. Meanwhile, hotels and motels are now getting visitors again and are less inclined to retain rooms for long-term rentals.
Understandably, landlords want a return on their investments and maybe recoup lost rental income, Brannon said, but current conditions present a whole new set of challenges to people trying to maintain their housing arrangements and the agencies trying to help them.
Homelessness has always been present in Carver County, notes Richard Scott, deputy division director of Carver County Health and Human Services, and his organization has a housing unit team of five employees who provide housing services to people who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of being homeless. The department receives support from a Community Living Infrastructure (CLI) grant from the state of Minnesota.
Housing specialists provide outreach services to people waiting for housing programs through a “coordinated entry priority list,” a central waiting list for people experiencing homelessness. Housing specialists provide one on one case management to prepare folks for subsidized housing or other housing programs and help them address any immediate needs like shelter, medical care and food.
The housing specialists served a record number 23 households this past quarter and there were 136 households on the priority list through Sept. 30, 2022, surpassing last year’s total, according to Scott. And he says the tight rental market is “definitely a concern.”
“We are certainly seeing an increase in households who are struggling to get by,” Scott said. “There is a population of folks whose income is too high for income support programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Housing Choice Voucher (formerly known as Section 8), and medical assistance, yet too low to take care of all their expenses for themselves or their families. This leaves folks one emergency away from losing their housing.”
“The rental market is tighter than ever,” he adds. “Rent is high and it is difficult to find rental properties that will accept a housing voucher in Carver County. It is often difficult to find landlords and property management companies who have rental criteria that our clients can meet. There is also a significant community of folks living permanently or temporarily in hotels and motels across the county.”
Meanwhile, Brannon has received calls from people living out of their cars, even persons living in area campgrounds or out in the woods. She tells the story of one individual who lived in the woodlands along the Minnesota River near Carver for years.
“This is happening everywhere, and our housing programs and partnerships have to find a way to adjust to these conditions,” Brannon said.
“The need far outweighs the resources, which has just been exacerbated by the ending of pandemic relief dollars,” Scott adds. “It’s difficult to make lasting change when public funding is unreliable or short-term.”
Carver County partners with many community organizations, including His House Foundation, the CAP Agency, Launch Ministry, Hope House, and Families Moving Forward to try to help meet the need, Scott explains.
CAP Agency and Families Moving Forward have shelter programs, and Brannon notes that some local faith communities also are opening up their doors to the homeless during the week.
Carver County also has a Housing Unit Helpline for community members to call if they are experiencing homelessness, at risk, or have general housing questions. Housing specialists answer the phones and help with resource navigation to ease the burden of getting connected to services. This is a new service offering from Carver County to help meet the increasing need, according to Scott.
Meanwhile, His House Foundation has a resource center and a coordinated entry process that enables organizations to share a common intake and assessment tool in order to better coordinate efforts to address the needs of the homeless in Carver, Scott and Dakota counties.
The organization also operates what it calls its Abundance Food Program to complement local food shelf services. In partnership with Carver County and local food providers such as restaurants, churches, event centers and retailers, the program “rescues” food items about to be tossed out and redistributes them to people in need.
His House Foundation will hold a sleepout event this Saturday, Nov. 13 to “shine a light” on homeless – to raise essential funds for housing and support service while helping spread awareness about homelessness and housing instability. The sleepout is at Firemen’s Park in Chaska. Go to the His House Foundation website hishousefoundation.com or the His House Facebook page for information.
