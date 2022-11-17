Martha Brannon.jpg

Martha Brannon is founder of His House Foundation, which provides services and resources for those experiencing homelessness in the region. (Submitted photo)

We tend to think of homeless encampments as a product of the Twin Cities or other large metropolitan areas. But there are homeless encampments right here in Carver County, only in a little different form – not large gatherings of homeless persons, but people living in cars, with friends or relatives, sometimes in hotels or motels, or even in the woods.

They are what Martha Brannon calls the “hidden homeless,” or the “new homeless.”

Load comments