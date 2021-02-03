Expand and improve U.S. Highway 212 west of Chaska and advocate for safety improvements to Highway 5.
That’s the current focus of the Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition (SWCTC), and last Friday the group held its first meeting of the new year to share updated road plans and discuss potential funding approaches.
The SWCTC is a non-profit organization comprised of local government officials, business owners and other concerned residents that has been advocating for transportation improvements in the southwest metropolitan area for many years. The coalition is recognized by local governments, Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the business community as the major organizer and coordinator of efforts to develop the southwest corridor highway system.
SWCTC leaders note that the work of the coalition has resulted in the widening of Highway 5 to four lanes from Interstate-494 west to Trunk Highway 41, construction of new Highway 212 from I-494 in Eden Prairie to Chaska, and other safety improvements around Carver and points west.
Intersection improvements were made in Cologne in 2012 and 2019 to reduce traffic conflicts and improve safety, and last year a package of projects was completed in Norwood Young America, including pavement overlay, intersection improvements and a pedestrian underpass.
Now, the coalition is making headway to widen Highway 212 to a four-lane expressway from Carver all the way to NYA. The work is targeted in two phases, according to Carver County Engineer Lyndon Robjent – phase one from Carver to Cologne, and phase two from Cologne to NYA.
Phase one funding has been secured, a total of $50 million, with construction anticipated to begin this May and be complete in late summer 2022. The good news, in addition to being able to acquire the necessary funding, is the project should require no road closures during construction, Robjent told members on Friday.
Phase two is more complex and is expected to cost more – about $68 million. That project is proposed to include an interchange with overpass at the intersection at Highway 212 and County Highway 51 in Bongards, site of 29 crashes, four fatal. The intersection also is a bottleneck for traffic going in and out of Bongards Cheese facility.
Carver County and the coalition pulled together phase one funding from various sources, including the Minnesota highway freight program, MnDOT, the Metropolitan Council and the county’s own transportation sales tax.
About $21.2 million has been acquired for phase two, which leaves a $46.8 million funding gap. Local road advocates hope to secure at least $17.5 million from the state legislature to cover the interchange project, with remaining dollars for phase two anticipated to come from federal sources, county funds and MnDOT.
COVID-19 has caused both health and financial havoc, and the state of Minnesota is dealing with a potential budget shortfall, with the latest state financial forecast coming out soon, so funding is uncertain. But Gov. Tim Walz and legislators have expressed a need for infrastructure improvements. So has the new Biden administration at the federal level, so planners are hopeful that the necessary funding can be secured to be able to complete detailed design work in 2022 and start construction in 2024.
In terms of Highway 5, SWCTC advocates point out that the crash rate on Highway 5 is over 20 percent higher than the statewide average, and the fatality rate for crashes on Highway 5 is more than 70 percent greater.
Road engineers and decision makers are currently working on a transportation plan in the area around the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, which generates considerable traffic concerns at rush hour and seasonally with a growing number of Arboretum visitors. Planners also are looking at road improvements to and around the city of Victoria.
Highway 5 upgrades within the city of Waconia were completed in 2015, but upgrading the highway to four-lane all the way out to the community isn’t expected to occur any time in the near future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.