What are you going to do this weekend? Play cards? Watch a movie? Sit around and watch the grass grow?
More and more people are sitting around and watching the paint dry, literally.
Painting parties are growing in popularity. Robin Bowar, owner of Norwood Young America’s Sunshine Inspiration gift shop, will host one for the Springfest Artisan Fair on June 4. Lisa Kleinow hosted one in the Watertown-area in April.
Bowar had a chance to chat. She says, “A painting party is a time to get together with a group of friends, or with people you don’t even know, and get creative and have laughs.” Basically, it’s an alternative to all the things you’ve done a million times in the past.
So what exactly do you do?
You get together and paint a picture; hence the name—painting party. Sometimes the host of the party will provide refreshments. From what I’ve heard, depending on who hosts the party, attendees can spend more time drinking wine than painting, but on the other hand, that’s kind of the fun of it. It’s just up to you. If you want to goof around and slap some paint on a canvas, you can. If you want to concentrate and create a quality work of art, you can.
So what kind of pictures do you paint?
The host typically decides and then gives the guests a black-and-white copy when they arrive. The guests then paint the picture any combination of colors they want.
At the painting party Bowar will host on June 4th, she will give guests a Fourth of July themed gnome, so yeah, the cuter the idea, the better.
Bowar says, “I have boards all prepared for each person. For instance, at the gnome workshop, I will have each canvas already traced... So they don’t have to worry about knowing how to draw each one of them.” She adds, “I want it to be a carefree and fun experience.”
Everyone’s welcome. People who have never picked up a paintbrush attend these parties, and people who have been painting for years attend these parties. There’s absolutely no pressure. Guests often arrive and worry that their painting will look silly, but by the time they leave, they end up impressing themselves.
For Sunshine Inspiration’s upcoming painting party on June 4th, tickets need to be purchased ahead of time.
If you think a painting party sounds fun but cannot attend on June 4, Bowar has more ideas in mind. In the near future, she will host a painting party at which guests will paint on denim jackets.
