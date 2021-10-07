Did you know that there is a trove of writers in Waconia? Or that maybe you are one?
The Waconia Writers Group is a place for established and budding writers to share, read, discuss, celebrate and encourage their work. The group has been in place since 2014 and has restarted regular meetings at the Waconia Library after limitations due to the pandemic. Their next meeting is this Saturday, Oct. 2, 10:30 a.m., in the magazine corner at the library.
Local author Jen Anderson calls herself a “daydreamer, traveler, adventurer, music appreciator, book hoarder, imagination junkie…and a writer since she began scribbling short stories shortly after learning how to hold a pencil.”
She’s also the website content author for the Waconia Writers’ Group, and was on the boulevard at Nickle Dickle Day with information and works promoting the group.
“No matter where you are at with your writing you have a place with us,” Anderson said.
There are about 15 writers who have attended meetings in the past, according to Anderson. She calls the group a platform for writing colleagues to explore writing works and options, work on writing projects and do critiques, and exercise their craft. For example, a meeting might include a writing prompt like a sentence or brief passage that provides a starting point for an original essay, a topic idea, or a prompt to take a story and turn it into a fairytale.
Anderson would welcome the last writing prompt.
She says her writing interest goes to the fantastical world and science fiction. She has published a book of poetry which she prefaces “For the dreamers…” and is currently working on what she calls a “post-apocalyptic pirate adventure.”
Her favorite writers are science fiction authors and she notes that sci-fi is a genre growing in popularity. Maybe it’s because of the times we are in – a pandemic, climate change events of floods and fire, political unrest and anxiety. Regardless, science fiction takes familiar elements then mixes in speculation about the future and where our society might end up, good or bad, which alarms and excites the imagination.
But you don’t have to be a fantasy or science fiction writer to join the Waconia Writers Group. Anderson notes there are other creative writers in the group with a focus on other genres, as well as non-fiction writers working on essays or memoirs.
Nor do you have to be a published author to belong.
There aren’t a lot of writers who are able to make a living as an author, Anderson acknowledges. She has a “day job” as an office support supervisor with Hennepin County’s Human Services and Public Health Department.
But there are more opportunities than ever to be an author with a variety of self-publishing options, and the National Endowment for the Arts reports from a recent survey that for the first time in over a quarter-century literary reading has risen among adult Americans. More than half of survey respondents (58.4 percent) said they have been reading more since the pandemic. So maybe the start of a trend?
“The Waconia Library is glad to have this partnership with the Waconia Writers Group,” said Paul Ericsson, branch manager. “Hosting a writers group is a natural fit with the Library’s mission, vision and strategic plan.”
For more information about the Waconia Writers Group, go to www.waconiawriters.com. There is also anthology of selected works of Waconia writers published in 2020 called “View from the Shore.”
