Editor’s note: Portions of this article are taken from a column on historic photography written by Wendy Biorn in 2015.
It’s easy to capture a photo these days. Just aim your mobile device, press the button, and an image of your moment appears almost immediately.
That wasn’t the case 200 years ago, but it did mark the first time our forebears attempted to capture their own moments in a photograph.
Before the film era and way before digital, photographic emulsions were made on glass plate negatives, which made each image precious – and painstaking to create. Plate glass negatives are extremely fragile, scratch easily and require special provisions for development and storage.
Many glass negatives have been broken or discarded over the years; however, the Carver County Historical Society has acquired a collection donated by a local family with connections to Chanhassen. And a recent search through the boxes reveals some interesting glimpses into this area’s past, according to Wendy Petersen Biorn, CCHS Executive Director. The photos even include an early “selfie” taken in a mirror.
“Photos are truly a moment frozen in time,” Biorn said. “The images provide us the luxury of studying clothing styles, hair styles and culture.”
Historic artists often left clues to the status or identity of a person in their paintings; the glass plate negatives provide similar historic traces.
Many photos are telling of what cultural and socioeconomic issues were at the time, Biorn explains. They even reflect those humorous and embarrassing moments, like the photo your parents took of you when you were young – you know, the one with the bad haircut and dressed up in what was fashionable at the time. Today, the sight of the photo makes you cringe.
Unfortunately, most of the glass photo impressions did not come with descriptions, so they provide only a clue to what life was like when they were taken. But they are still useful in the study of our past, Biorn says. And today, the images can be transferred and printed much easier than when glass plate negatives were in vogue, roughly from the 1850s to the 1920s.
A “negative” refers to the image created when light is focused through the camera lens and lands on light sensitive materials – in this case, a chemical solution, or emulsion, spread over a glass plate. That process involved special chemicals, darkroom and certain exposure times.
But it seems like today there’s an “app” for everything, and using an app called Adobe, Negative Image on their mobile devices, CCHS staff have been able to create photographic prints in seconds from the glass negatives, minus darkroom or chemicals. A few of those photos are shown here.
A common comment Biorn hears after someone views the photos is: “The people look so normal. Like the photos could have been taken today.”
“The images on this page prove that exact point – the selfie especially,” she said. “They were just like us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.