The Watertown-Mayer Royals football team wrapped up a historic season at the Class AAA State Tournament Semifinals on Nov. 19, but competing at the state tournament wasn’t the only thing that made the season notable. For the first time in program history, the Royals had two girls playing on the team, sophomore Paige Kosmatka and freshman Ella Dreier.

Football is the one sport in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) that doesn’t have a female equivalent, so girls who want to play have to join the boys team. Kosmatka, who plays wide receiver and cornerback on defense, first joined the team during the 2021 season, though she grew up playing football with her dad and has been playing football with the guys since sixth grade.

Load comments