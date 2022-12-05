The Watertown-Mayer Royals football team wrapped up a historic season at the Class AAA State Tournament Semifinals on Nov. 19, but competing at the state tournament wasn’t the only thing that made the season notable. For the first time in program history, the Royals had two girls playing on the team, sophomore Paige Kosmatka and freshman Ella Dreier.
Football is the one sport in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) that doesn’t have a female equivalent, so girls who want to play have to join the boys team. Kosmatka, who plays wide receiver and cornerback on defense, first joined the team during the 2021 season, though she grew up playing football with her dad and has been playing football with the guys since sixth grade.
“It’s been pretty fun,” said Kosmatka. “Sometimes the guys are kind of mean and beat on me, but I’m fine with it and I’ve made friends with some of them. I like tackling and when I trash talk guys on the other team, my teammates hype me up. My parents are supportive of me playing, but my grandparents think I shouldn’t play anymore, since they don’t want me to get hurt.”
Getting hurt is a real possibility since Kostmatka is going up against guys who are more than double her weight. Last year Kosmatka broke her ankle at the beginning of the season and was out for most of the year, so this was her first full season with the team. Dreier also suffered a concussion early on this season and was sidelined for the remainder of the season.
“One of the things about football that has allowed for female participation is that massive collisions aren’t as prevalent anymore,” said head coach Andrew Phillips. “The MSHSL has been trying to make the game safer, which gives girls the feeling of security that they aren’t going to get their head taken off.”
And female football participation is growing throughout the state. According to Phillips, the Royals competed against at least one other team during the regular season that had a female player, and 10 out of 28 teams at the state tournament had a female participant.
“Before last season, every team I ever coached or was a part of was all guys,” said Phillips. “And then Paige showed up with a blonde ponytail hanging out of the back of her helmet, a bounce in her step, and a smile on her face. I joke with her that I can’t coach her because she’s always smiling all the time.”
Phillips explained that having two girls on the team has led him to reexamine his word choice, language and tone of voice. Instead of using the term ‘guys’ to refer to the team, he now says ‘players’ or ‘boys and girls’.
“The girls say they don’t care about pronouns, but somebody is going to care and I have to stop that,” said Phillips.
Phillips also noted that he has to be more gentle with how he delivers feedback to his female players.
“Paige doesn’t want to let you down,” said Phillips. “She wants to do it right all the time and she apologizes when she messes up, something that boys don’t do. I try to encourage her to just get back out there.”
Aside from adjusting his coaching style a bit though, Phillips pointed out that the team dynamic is unchanged.
“The guys don’t treat Paige any differently. She gets tackled and tackles, just like the boys,” he said. “Having these two young ladies be a part of our team has opened my eyes as a coach and other coaches’ eyes and even some of our players’ eyes. Both Paige and Ella understand that they’re not going to be some kind of all-star quarterback, but they have the attitude that just because they’re female doesn’t mean that they can’t do what any of the guys are doing.”
In addition to playing football, Kosmatka also plays softball and has wrestled in the past. The state tournament was especially memorable for her because it also happened to be her 16th birthday and the whole team sang to her after the game.
“I hope I’m inspiring other girls,” said Kosmatka. “Other girls should try out football and not listen to what anybody else says about them playing. Even if you mess up, there are other chances to get the ball.”
