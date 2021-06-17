The Waconia-West Caver Rotary announces that Joe Gifford is the Rotary’s Service Above Self Award recipient for 2021. He will be recognized at the Rotary Club’s golf fundraising event on June 28 at Island View Golf Club in Waconia.
Joe Gifford epitomizes the words of author Elizabeth Andrew: “Volunteers do not necessarily have the time, they just have the heart; by visualizing the impossible, they begin to see the possibilities.”
Gifford has a passion for making a difference in the community. He lives in and has been doing just that since moving here in 2008. Employed as an IT operations manager for Syngenta, he makes the time and has the energy to volunteer for multiple projects and organizations.
Originally from Nebraska, Gifford grew up seeing both of his parents volunteering. They instilled in him the value of giving back at a young age.
“The best way to get to know a community and its people is through volunteering. We need to encourage our younger generations to get involved in their communities so that our communities continue to grow and develop,” Gifford said.
Gifford obtained his degree in business management from Peure College. As an undergraduate, he was a member of the Army National Guard and a Scottish Rite Mason in the Blue Lodge from 1997 through 2002.
Gifford’s efforts are influential in the community, say volunteer colleagues. People love volunteering with Joe because he is a natural leader with a great sense of humor.
From 2008-2011 Joe coached Waconia girls community basketball. He became a member of the Waconia Lions Club in 2011 , holding various officer roles leading to president in 2014. He worked at the district level for Lions on the District Public Relations Committee and was an active volunteer organizer for the Korean/ Vietnam Veterans Washington, D.C. trip in 2016..
Gifford likes to keep his volunteering efforts local and was very active in parent volunteering for both the Waconia Show Choir and Waconia Marching Band programs from 2014 through 2017. At the same time, his wife, Jackie served as the chaperone nurse.
“The best way to get to know a community is through volunteering,” Gifford says. “I like to see the outcomes in my community, Gifford said. I want to see the impact, either small or large.”
For the past three years, Gifford has been a member of the American Legion 150 Post in Waconia. He is currently on the Board of Directors and membership director. Formerly, holding roles as both 1st and 2nd Vice Commander, he now prepares a bi-monthly newsletter and leads the task force to acquire a new building for the American Legion. Joe’s best days are spent at the Legion’s omelet breakfast and steak fries.
Currently, Gifford leads the American Legion restoration effort for the Civil War Soldiers Memorial, Civil War cannon and World War I memorials located at Waconia’s City Square Park.
He is most excited about the opportunity to restore the Civil War soldiers’ memorial. The monument, erected in 1892, includes the names of all soldiers from Carver County who fought and died in the Civil War.
Joe Gifford keeps on giving and serving our community. His volunteering efforts are evident throughout so many organizations in the Waconia area, and because of that, the Rotary honors him with the Rotary Service Above Self Award for 2021.
EVENT DETAILS
The Waconia-West Carver Rotary Club is holding a fundraising golf event on June 28 at Island View Golf Club in Waconia.
The Rotary is pledging $10,000 to support local restaurants The club also will present the Service Above Self Award to Joe Gifford at this event.
There will be both a live and a remote silent auction as well as a fun day of golf, food, and refreshments. The remote silent auction starts at 8 a.m. on June 21 and ends at 7:30 p.m. on June 28.
Remote silent auction: http://bit.ly/115wrotary. Computer or cell phone-Chrome browser friendly. Text or call (952) 300-5638. There is still space to sign up to golf in this event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.