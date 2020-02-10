The Benton Lake Watershed Conservancy of Cologne, is hosting the 2nd Annual Ice Cribbage Tournament – and more – on Feb. 22 on the frozen surface of Benton Lake. The event will feature the largest on-ice cribbage board, which will stretch more than 190 feet across the lake’s surface.
The goal of the family-friendly event is to draw attention to the work that is taking place to clean up Benton Lake and to raise money to continue that process. Tournament play will happen on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Registration for cribbage begins at Noon, with play scheduled to start by 1 p.m. There is a $10 fee to play in the tournament, and each player will play a total of nine games against nine different players. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place of $150, $100 and $50 respectively. The first-place winner will also receive a custom-made cribbage board, courtesy of Modern Design of Cologne. People are welcome and encouraged to join the event, even if they will not be playing cribbage.
In addition to the cribbage tournament, which will be played inside a large heated tent, participants and visitors will also enjoy the following activities: ice fishing for kids (with prizes), family snow sculpture competition (with cash prize), hockey rink, lake updates from Carver County, food and drinks, fire pits on the lake, raffle and free door prizes. The additional activities are designed to appeal to all age groups and interests. According to John Hendel, Event Organizer, “This event being held to help us raise funds to continue to improve the quality of our lake. We are hoping the variety of events will bring in a big crowd”.
The Ice Cribbage Tournament on Benton Lake is hosted by the Benton Lake Watershed Conservancy. For more information about the event - including the activities and raffle prize list - visit the event’s Facebook page: Ice Cribbage Tournament @icecribbage.
