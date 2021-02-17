Do you like scavenger hunts? How about one that encompasses the whole county?
The Carver County 4-H Federation, with resource information from the Carver County Historical Society, has created a scavenger hunt in which players solve clues to find historical and culturally significant locations throughout Carver County.
The challenge starts this Saturday, Feb. 13, so participants can enjoy the game for Valentine’s Day or if they have a long President’s Day weekend. Using a mobile device app called Actionbound, the scavenger hunt takes players on an adventure, using clues to find significant historical/cultural sites throughout the county.
The goal of the 4-H service project is to give people of all ages, not just 4-Hers, a fun and different activity that is not “virtual.” Participants are encouraged to visit the locations highlighted in the scavenger hunt and in some cases post a photo or video, according to Bryce Williamson, 4-H Carver County Federation youth president and member of the Busy Beavers 4-H Club. Organizers note that the activity can be done safely within participants’ “bubble” of family or friends, and they hope the interactive experience will be a stimulant for those whose “normal” life has been highly curtailed by COVID-19.
Once players download the app, they will find the county divided into four quadrants, Williamson explains, which gives them the option of trying challenge questions from the whole county, just their own community, or completing the hunt a little bit at a time.
Go to Actionbound.com to download app, then type waconia in the search and Waconia Adventures will come up.
Scavenger hunt clues also are available on paper. Contact Carver County 4-H at 952-466-5300 for a paper copy or if you have questions.
Play the game individually, challenge friends, or form teams.
The scavenger hunt doesn’t go live until Saturday, but here’s a sneak-peak clue and a start.
This Carver County community was known as the fictional town of Mount Rose, Minnesota, in the 1999 movie “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” the mockumentary about a teen-age beauty pageant that was also filmed here.
Answer: Waconia
