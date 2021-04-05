Carmen Gesinger will be leaving her position at the Waconia Chamber of Commerce after nearly 13 years to accept a position outside the chamber.
The announcement was made last week and she will finish her role as marketing and communication specialist this Friday.
“We’re grateful for Carmen’s dedication and service to the Waconia Chamber of Commerce and community, and wish her all the best in her new role,” said Chamber President Christine Fenner.
