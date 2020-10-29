With COVID-19 continuing to stick around, school activities are working hard to be creative in their given circumstance. One idea Central High School came up for their fall play was to instead create and produce a feature film. With a team of writers, editors, photographers, videographers, and actors, the plan is to allow everyone in the community to still enjoy the fall play while giving students and new yet similar experience.
“We’re doing this because stage production just isn’t available,” said Adam Halpaus, director of Central’s fall play. “Bringing in an audience is a no, we’ll be building a film from the ground up.”
This isn’t the first time Central has had a foray into filmmaking. A few years ago, students had a “podcast” project, where they recorded both audio and video for a school Youtube channel. As such, there are a few students and teachers with experience with videography and video editing. There are also students with experience in writing and acting on hand already, so while an ambitious project, there are plenty of students ready to give this a try.
The team is still in the early stages of putting things together, and the first step is deciding on a screenplay. It’s not very simple to make a broadway-style play into a film. Some changes are usually made, either in editing or beforehand during the writing phase. There is already a team of student writers ready to go, and they are so far thinking about doing an original screenplay.
“We want to show what a group of teenagers can do,” said Kailey Twiest, one of the writers. “We really want to see what we can come up with.”
The writing team is working to get things started. Finding actors and editors will also be going on in the background as well as prep work for when the script is complete. Once production starts, the hard part will be figuring out how to keep the actors distanced as best as possible while also working with a few special effects available.
“We’ll start with a couple weeks in the writing room, and we’re looking for an early December release,” said Halpaus. “We can start filming before the script is finished, and start editing before filming is over, which isn’t unusual.”
With a release plan for December, the students certainly have their work cut out for them. However, they are fairly excited about the project.
“I think people should join and learn different things,” said Cole Becker, writer and editor. “If you have an idea on how to help or to add in, you can join.”
“There’s such a variety of things to do,” said Elizabeth Becker, also an editor.
Both the Beckers also have experience working with Adobe Premier, meaning they know their way around video editing. Twiest enjoys writing and has also been part of plays before, so she can do two jobs at once.
Halpaus and the team are looking for students that want to give these things a try as well as students with experience. The hope is to have a nice mix of students learning new skills with some practicing already learned skills. The best aspect of this project is that all these programs can be used from home, with most of them even editing on the web in real time, so students could be home, out, or at the school while contributing. The best way to get involved with the project is to get in contact with Adam Halpaus in the Music and Drama department of Central High School.
