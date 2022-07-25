Rails to Trails – Watertown’s premier summer festival – is back this year with some familiar offerings on tap for local funseekers.
Rails to Trails kicks off the annual festivities next week with the Golden Spike contest. The Golden Spike is hidden on public property somewhere within the city limits of Watertown.
Clues will be posted each day on the Rails to Trails website, Facebook page, and Instagram at 9 am each day beginning on Monday, July 25. New this year: the use of metal detectors is strictly prohibited and will result in disqualification. If you find the Golden Spike, bring it to City Hall during business hours or call 952-221-9586 to make arrangements for verification.
The person who finds the Golden Spike will receive a $200 cash prize sponsored by the Watertown Lions Club.
There is a $50 per person fee ($200 for a foursome), which includes cart and dinner at the Lions Tent downtown Watertown at Rails to Trails following golf. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place foursomes.
The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual duck race in the Crow River again this year, river conditions and weather permitting, following the Grand Parade.
While the Grand Parade is slated to make it’s way through Watertown at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, the duck race will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. If the river level is low, the race will take place on the Crow River by the dam at Rick Johnson Park, with an alternate site of Keiffer St. Hill. Festival-goers are encouraged to come and watch!
Duck Race prizes are $200 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place. Prizes will be awarded as CHAMBER CHECK$, the Chamber’s gift certificate. CHAMBER CHECK$ are redeemable at all Watertown Area Chamber member businesses and are available for purchase at the service counter at Marketplace Foods. Ducks are on sale now, while supplies last!
Ducks can be purchased at Watertown Pharmacy, Watertown Subway, R&B Café and Marketplace Foods. You do not need to be present to win. Odds of winning depend on the number of Duck Tickets sold. Odds of winning will not be less than 1 in 1900. Winners will be notified by, August 4.
Proceeds help fund community events such as the National Night Out, Educator’s Appreciation Dinner, Downtown Trick-or-Treat, and Easter Eggstravaganza.
On top of all that, live music, a kids zone and other family-friendly activities will be across the two days in downtown Watertown.
