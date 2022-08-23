DSC_0010.jpg

Stiftungsfest is slated for this weekend in Norwood Young America. (File photo)

Stiftungsfest is back for it’s 161st year in 2022.

While it’s common for cities to hold some sort of annual community festival or celebration, only Norwood Young America continues to proudly be Minnesota’s Oldest Celebration. “Stiftungsfest” is an annual celebration that honors our strong German heritage in our community of Norwood Young America the weekend before Labor Day.

