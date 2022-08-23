Stiftungsfest is back for it’s 161st year in 2022.
While it’s common for cities to hold some sort of annual community festival or celebration, only Norwood Young America continues to proudly be Minnesota’s Oldest Celebration. “Stiftungsfest” is an annual celebration that honors our strong German heritage in our community of Norwood Young America the weekend before Labor Day.
New at Stiftungsfest for the kids this year include “Annandale Paintball” in the St John’s School playground both Saturday and Sunday, plus large inflatable rides for all ages on Main Street Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.
Stiftungsfest is pleased to have our friends from Diedesfeld, Germany, returning to the celebration this year! The Diedesfeld Band has been to Stiftungsfest many times. They will be performing Friday evening and Sunday under the Big Musik Tent, plus and Saturday in the Bier Garten. A big Stiftungsfest “Thank-you” to the host family’s that will be hosting the 23-member Band during their stay in Norwood Young America.
This year’s celebration will begin Thursday, Aug. 25, with a free “Family Night.” Local churches sponsor this night with great music all night, including local star Jenn Bostic, kids pedal pull, hula hoop competition, root beer holding competition, Ninja Anywhere, great food, and much more.
Friday evening will start the activities in the park with the huge men and woman’s softball tournament, opening ceremony, famous Stiftungsfest burgers and brats, firefighter challenge, and great music with the Diedesfeld German Band starting the music off at 5 pm, followed by the “Shaw Brothers Band” and hometown performer Sara Hilgers with her band “Ragtown” featured under the Big Musik Tent.
Saturday starts off with many events, including a Craft Sale and Car & Bike Show on Main Street. Multiple tournaments for all ages include Sheephead, Cribbage, Kickball, Bean Bags, and a 3-on-3 tournament. The Squeezebox Band featuring Mollie B and Ted Lange will return to Stiftungsfest and perform on Saturday and Sunday. More entertainment includes Gary’s Ridgeland Band and Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio playing their Jonny Cash music. Saturday evening’s always favorite headliner is Carver County’s own “Johnny Holms” playing under the big tent.
Sunday is another full day of events at Stiftungsfest, starting with a church service under the Big Musik Tent at 9 am by Ascension Catholic Church. The annual 5 K Fun Run is held Sunday morning at NYA Legion Park. The German Band will perform from 11 to noon, followed by the Stiftungsfest Ambassador Coronation. After the crowing, Squeezebox Band featuring “Mollie B and Ted Lange” and Matt Hodek and the Dakota Dutchmen Band will play all afternoon. The Beir Garten stage has great music all weekend, including Open Highway, Joey Stephens Band, Alpensterne, The Bingo’s, and the Country Fried Grubers.
Admission will be charged Friday- Sunday.
Stiftungsfest proceeds benefit the Norwood Young America Fire Department.
“The fire department will use the funds for two purposes. First is the purchase of life-saving emergency equipment. Second is the purchase of protective gear and equipment to help keep our firefighters healthy and safe,” said NYA Fire Chief Steve Zumberge in a release. “Last year, the Stiftungsfest committee entrusted the fire department with $40,000.00.”
The 161st Stiftungsfest celebration will be held Aug. 25-28, at Willkommen Memorial Park in NYA.
