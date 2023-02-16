There were no greens or fairways to be seen, but Island View Golf Club welcomed nearly 100 golfers to the course on Feb. 4.
It was the second annual Frozen Fairway Open staged by the Waconia DandyLions.
The inaugural event last year to support DandyLions community family programs was held at the Carver County Fairgrounds. This year it was played on a real golf course – well, sort of, given the snowy conditions. The Island View clubhouse also offered an opportunity for music, food and warmth, although temperatures were a balmy 25 degrees outside compared to last year’s single digits.
Golfers used clubs, hockey sticks, tennis racquets, a lacrosse stick, even a home-made cricket-like bat to navigate a round of snow golf. Indoors there was a burger bar, drinks and music by the Jason Paulson Band.
Among last year’s proceeds, some $4,000, went to Brielle House, a local women’s recovery home that provides a safe, structured environment for women recovering from a substance use. Another nearly $4,000 went to support other upcoming DandyLions initiatives
This year’s proceeds were still being tallied as of early this week, but are expected to surpass the 2022 event, according to organizers. Most of the money raised at the 2023 Frozen Fairway Open will go to The Hope House, which supports local homeless teens ages 14-19.
