This nation’s military veterans are the bedrock to America’s freedom.
That widely held view is now solidified in the Carver County “Freedom Rock” situated at Veterans Park in Norwood Young America. The rock was placed and painted this fall, commissioned through the efforts and funding from the NYA VFW and American Legion.
The rock depicts military figures with connections to the state and the area. It was created by Iowa artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II, who has made it his vocation to paint Freedom Rocks to honor veterans.
Sorensen said he was inspired by the World War II movie “Saving Private Ryan” and his Uncle Ted, who was a Navy Seabee in Vietnam. He heard stories about how those veterans were treated during that tumultuous conflict and wanted to find a way to honor all veterans for their service to this country.
The original Freedom Rock, established in 1999, is a 12-foot-tall, nearly 60-ton boulder located along Iowa Highway 25 near Menlo in rural western Iowa. Sorensen repaints the rock for free every year around Memorial Day with a different thank you as a unique recognition to departed soldiers and veterans.
That first rock ultimately led to a “Freedom Rock Tour” and Carver County’s own Freedom Rock.
The artist specializes in murals, and while painting across the country came up with the idea of spreading the message of the Freedom Rock to other small communities across Iowa.
Sorensen and family traveled the state of Iowa over the past several summers to put a smaller and unique Freedom Rock in each county.
Sorensen also is an Iowa legislator, so it’s no surprise that another goal of the Freedom Rocks is to promote tourism in the state. By late this fall, the artist will have completed Freedom Rocks in all 99 Iowa counties, calling them a unique 99-piece mural across the state.
A Freedom Rock can cost on order of $10,000 to create. The artist uses a high-grade paint, which could last 40 years or more, as well an anti-graffiti sealant.
As the Iowa Freedom Rock Tour concludes, Sorensen has started a 50-state tour and is now taking bookings across the country. The Carver County Freedom Rock is the third completed in Minnesota. Sorensen also has painted rocks in Wisconsin, Washington and Missouri, and has bookings already in North Dakota and Nebraska.
The rocks aren’t duplicates or replicas, the artist explains. The goal is to be unique and tell area/state specific stories on each rock, working through the groups or organizations that commission a Freedom Rock.
“I won’t necessarily include every era, military branch, race and gender on every rock,” Sorensen said. “But I will gather stories and come up with my own interpretation of a tribute that is representative of the state or region.”
One figure on the Carver County Freedom Rock, for example, is Minnesota native Bruce Smith, Heisman Trophy award winner, who led the University of Minnesota football team to back-to-back national championships before going on to serve as a Navy fighter pilot. Smith’s moving speech while being awarded the Heisman came just a few days after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Other veterans and their stories also are featured on the just-completed Carver County Freedom Rock. Check them out at Veterans Park off Highway 212 on the east edge of Norwood Young America. A formal dedication will be held next spring, according to NYA VFW Commander Ron Kroells.
