It’s time to join the derby with Freedom Farm’s Derby Day! The great folks at Freedom Farm are putting on this celebration to get people out and enjoy the Kentucky Derby while support a great cause: Freedom Farm Academy, Hope and Healing, and Mount Up - Walk On.
Derby Day is similar to the annual Freedom Farm Polo Event in that it’s a get together for horse-lovers all around Minnesota to enjoy a day of fun. Unlike the Polo Event, though, this is more in line with the Kentucky Derby, with bets being placed and guests having more of a viewing party.
“We are excited to see people at this outdoor,under cover event” said Susie Bjorklund, founder of Freedom Farm. “With great food and music, learn how Freedom Farm is helping so many in our community and raise money for the programs.”
This year, Derby Day will be taking the place of the Polo Event, which will not be happening later this summer due to the uncertainty of restrictions until then since the event would normally have a few thousand attendees.
The day itself will feature quite a few activities for attendees to enjoy. The day begins at 3pm with the Derby Day Warm Up. Guests will enjoy a parade of breeds, seeing all kinds of different horses from BlackBerg Ranch.
At 4pm, just like with the Polo Event, Freedom Farm will be putting on a presentation about what they do and who they are. Guests will also get the chance to participate in a lively auction for a plethora of prizes, with all proceeds from the auction going directly to Freedom Farm.
Dinner starts at 5pm, and this is when you’ll start placing your bets. Live coverage of the derby itself will also start, so guests can discuss and listen while everything gets ready for the big race, which begins at 6pm. Once the race is complete, bets are paid out, and guests get to watch the Run for Roses Celebration.
To close out, “Group Decision” will be playing swing, jazz, blues and rock for guests to dance to.
With COVID, there is a limit of 250 people for attendees, so it’s best to reserve tickets early if you’re planning to go. Since this is the Kentucky Derby, it is encouraged to dress up a bit. In fact, there will be a best dressed contest as well, with a Best Lady’s Hat and Best Dressed Gentlemen contest taking place. It isn’t a requirement, but why not?
As for the tickets,those can be purchased at https://www.freedomfarmmn.org/new/derby-day/.
Individual tickets $250 Have a group and would like your own table? No problem. There are tickets to accommodate 4, 6, 8, or 10 people to a table. What better way to support a good cause with friends?
You or a business can be a Derby Day Sponsor: Mint Julep Sponsor $2000 and Garland of Roses Sponsor $5000. Sponsors name and/or logo will be prominently displayed at the event , on our website and in the arena at Freedom Farm.
If you’d like to be a sponsor, there are options. The first is Mint Julep at $2000 and the second at the Garland of Roses for $5000. Sponsors will have their name or business logo on Freedom Farm’s website and at the event itself.
Rain or shine,Derby Day May 1st beginning at 3pm is on! Freedom Farm and BlackBerg Ranch staff are prepared to bring patrons inside. Visit freedomfarmmn.org or call Freedom Farm 952-955-2505 to get more information about Derby Day, get your tickets, or to make a donation.
