The Cafe 110 meal van was used to deliver lunches to mobile pickup locations where any student could get a free meal during the pandemic. Now that federal pandemic waivers have expired, the program has ended. (Patriot file photo)
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Waconia’s Café #110 and other school lunch programs across the nation provided breakfast and lunch at no charge to children 18 and younger. The free school meals program began in March 2020 when Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue child nutrition waivers that made school breakfasts and lunches free to students regardless of their family’s income, including expanded summer food programs, to provide a lifeline during the pandemic.
Those waivers expired June 30 and authority to extend funding for free school meals for all was not included in the omnibus spending bill passed by Congress. So, with school set to resume later this month, Café #110 nutritional services director Barb Schank indicates that a meal benefit application will need to be filled out for families to obtain free or reduced meals for their students.
Cafe #110 participates in the federally funded National School Meal Program that assists in providing nutritionally balanced, low-cost, or free meals to students each day. An educational benefits packet is available at each ISD 110 school and electronically on the Café #110 webpage on the School District 110 website isd110.org. Find meal applications for the 2022-2023 school year in the Free & Reduced Meals tab
The application must be fully completed and returned to the Waconia District Office by mail, e-mail, or dropped off at the student’s school, according to Schank. The information gathered from this application is protected information, and will not be shared outside of the meal program without the consent of the applicant.
Purchasing a meal is easy, Schank explains. Every student is assigned a student ID that is tied to his or her meal account. The account is similar to a debit account where purchases are immediately deducted from funds applied to the account. Funds can be added using a credit card, cash, or a check paid to the kitchen cashier or the school office. Online credit and debit payments are available by following the payment links on the district website or the Cafe #110 website.
The Waconia school district uses family accounts; all students in a family will charge purchases to the same account. Any positive or negative family balances at the end of the last school year will be carried over to this school year. Families are encouraged to check their family lunch account for their current balance before the school year school starts.
