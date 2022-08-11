5e8dc74ddf017.image.jpg

The Cafe 110 meal van was used to deliver lunches to mobile pickup locations where any student could get a free meal during the pandemic. Now that federal pandemic waivers have expired, the program has ended. (Patriot file photo)

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Waconia’s Café #110 and other school lunch programs across the nation provided breakfast and lunch at no charge to children 18 and younger. The free school meals program began in March 2020 when Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue child nutrition waivers that made school breakfasts and lunches free to students regardless of their family’s income, including expanded summer food programs, to provide a lifeline during the pandemic.

Those waivers expired June 30 and authority to extend funding for free school meals for all was not included in the omnibus spending bill passed by Congress. So, with school set to resume later this month, Café #110 nutritional services director Barb Schank indicates that a meal benefit application will need to be filled out for families to obtain free or reduced meals for their students.

Load comments