The Historic Andrew Peterson Farmstead farmhouse restoration was able to move forward thanks to the 2-for-1 Challenge Grant provided by the Jeffris Family Foundation, and the donations over 200 individuals, Carver County, and many other foundations.
The Carver County Historical Society first met the Jeffris Family Foundation in 2016 when they offered to pay for half the cost of the Historic Structures Report, which investigated the viability of the structures at the Peterson Farm. After this was completed, the decision was made to focus on the farmhouse restoration. The challenge campaign began the end of June 2019 and required the CCHS to raise $500,000. If it did so, the Jeffris Family Foundation would donate an additional $250,000 to complete the estimated restoration amount needed. The CCHS and was able to meet the requirements one month ahead of schedule, thanks to an appropriation from Carver County.
The Jeffris Family Foundation of Janesville, Wisconsin, has as its mission to preserve the cultural history and heritage of the Midwest through the preservation of regionally and nationally important historic buildings.
The Carver County Historical Society is a non-profit organization with the mission of “Collecting, Preserving, and Interpreting the history of Carver County.” The Peterson Farm was donated to the Historical Society by Ward Holasek in 2012.
On the heels of the award announcement, some work already has begun on the farmhouse and the middle barn. More work will continue throughout the summer.
And just around the corner, the CCHS will start Andrew Peterson farmhouse tours on June 7. Tours will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Early tours will include drawings of what the house will look like in the future once rehabilitation is complete. Those wishing to tour the farmhouse should call the Carver County Historical Society to register for a date and time.
For more information, contact Wendy Petersen Biorn, executive director of the Carver County Historical Society, wbiorn@co.carver.mn.us 952-442-4234
Also in June, the Historical Society offering summer camps for kids at the Historic Andrew Peterson Farmstead – a Pioneer Camp on June 22 and a “Writing with Pictures” camp on June 29 which will explore languages that used pictures to write, such as Native Americans and ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs. For more information and to register, go to: carver-county-historical-society.coursestorm.com. For questions contact Jayna Hulleman, CCHS education and exhibits coordinator, 952- 442-4234 or email jhulleman@co.carver.mn.us.
EYES ON HISTORY
While rehabilitation work is beginning at the Andrew Peterson farmhouse, restoration is underway on the Borchardt log granary on the Carver County Fairgrounds. A crew from Artisan Restoration is working on log repairs and chinking of the building over the next weeks.
Come see the repaired granary and the display inside about the 25th anniversary of the Norwood Young America merger at this year’s Carver County Fair.
