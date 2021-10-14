The Community Foundation for Carver County (CFCC) and CommunityGiving are pleased to announce the hiring of Khai Tran as the Executive Director for the Community Foundation for Carver County.
Khai Tran comes to the CFCC with 25 years of leadership experience in a variety of industries. A resident of Chanhassen since 2000, Khai has worked with nonprofits, community interest groups and government social agencies to create sustainable impact in the community.
Laura Helmer, Board Chair of the CFCC states, “We are thrilled for Khai to begin his work as our new Executive Director. He brings a wide range of experiences and a proven record of collaboration across sectors that will help guide the CFCC as we position our organization as a philanthropic leader in our communities.”
Steve Joul, President & CEO of CommunityGiving noted, “The addition of Khai to the overall CommunityGiving team is very exciting. The CFCC will continue to provide local donors with the philanthropic support they seek while also being able to utilize the resources and expertise of CommunityGiving to continue to build on their mission and support all the communities of Carver County.”
The Community Foundation for Carver County (CFCC) attracts and administers charitable funds for the benefit of the local community. Since 2004, the CFCC has grown to over $1 million in assets and awarded over $150,000 in grants to non-profits. The CFCC is governed by a local board of directors and is a partner of CommunityGiving, which is a collaborative of community foundations united under a single framework to create efficiencies that maximize the impact of our donors. Collectively, CommunityGiving administers over 900 funds totaling nearly $201 million. Learn more at CommunityGiving.org/CFCC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.