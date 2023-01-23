Folks might be familiar with at least a few of these local causes and organizations: the Waconia Legion Post 150 monument restoration effort, the Alexis Kretsch scholarship foundation, the Carver County Veterans Memorial and Registry, the Cologne community fund, and non-profits like Love Inc. and Launch Ministry.
What you might not know is the Community Foundation for Carver County (CFCC) is connected to each one of them.
The foundation was established in 2004 out of a Carver County Public Health initiative as a way to make more efficient use of local resources, better coordinate services, and better identify community needs in the county. So explains Bob Roepke, former Chaska mayor who has been engaged with the foundation since the beginning and still serves on the CFCC board of directors
The early years involved a loose collaboration of county officials, community leaders, organizations and volunteers working to provide innovative ways for area residents and organizations to give back to their community.
In 2018, the Foundation became connected with a broader organization called CommunityGiving, headquartered in St. Cloud, which provides centralized services and specialized expertise for partner community foundations, allowing them to better serve their respective communities. Collectively, CommunityGiving administers over 900 funds totaling some $200 million.
Roepke said that the move was made to reduce some of the local foundation’s administrative burden, share resources, enable CCFC to operate more efficiently, and focus more on local philanthropy, needs and donors.
In 2021, CCFC took a further step hiring its first executive director.
He is Khai Tran, who comes to the CFCC with 25 years of leadership experience in a variety of industries. A resident of Chanhassen since 2000, Tran has also worked with nonprofits, community interest groups and government social agencies. He is also is founder of A Better Society, a non-profit that develops projects to create impact in the community. One, for example, is Project Life Cycle which provides free bikes to kids and adults in the community.
In his CFCC role, Tran works to connect local donors and causes, provide philanthropic support, raise the profile of the organization, and “guide the CFCC as we position our organization as a philanthropic leader in our communities,” Laura Helmer, CFCC board chair said in announcement of Tran’s selection.
Carver County typically ranks among the tops in terms of health and wealth, Tran notes. That doesn’t mean there aren’t needs, he adds, especially with rapid growth of the county and changing demographics.
“What it does mean is there are resources available to address those needs, and the foundation can help make the connection,” Tran said.
One way is through a giving plan for individuals and businesses looking to make an impact locally, said Duane Ebert, Foundation volunteer treasurer. Ebert and his wife Nancy have set up their own charitable fund through the foundation.
That’s one instrument, he explains. It could be bunching donations with a donor advised fund, donating appreciated stocks or real estate, creating a charitable gift annuity, donating via an IRA or other retirement plan asset, or leaving a legacy by establishing a charitable fund to receive part of one’s estate after death.
Ebert points out that there are also a number of other ways to give, such as making a bequest to CommunityGiving or a partner foundation; creating or contributing to a scholarship fund; naming CommunityGiving or a partner foundation as the beneficiary of a life insurance policy; or directly donating to a cause close to the heart.
“By partnering with CFCC, individuals have access to a number of charitable giving options and strategies,” Tran said.
Communities also can establish funds. Nearby Cologne and Hamburg, for example, have community funds in place through the CFCC. There are others around the state as well through the broader Community Giving organization such as Alexandria, Paynesville, Wilmar and the Brainerd Lakes area to name a few.
Roepke points out that a community organization like The Minneapolis Foundation has been around for 100 years, cultivating generosity and driving action for the greatest civic, social, and economic needs.
In contrast, the Carver County Community Foundation has been in place for just 20 years, so it is still in relative infancy in its mission to attract and administer charitable funds for the benefit of the local community.
“We have 11 communities in Carver County with a strong sense of community,” Roepke said. “Why not have a vehicle that helps strengthen them and grow?”
Since 2004, the CFCC has grown to over $1 million in assets and awarded over $275,000 in grants to non-profits. Learn more at CommunityGiving.org/CFCC.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.