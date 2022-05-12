A landmark building in Cologne has a new business occupant as of last month.
The building at 202 Paul Avenue that once was Shep’s Bar is now home to a coffee shop.
Logan Pass Coffee opened in mid-April with a refreshed look and full transition with coffee being served where the bar once stood.
The coffee shop is the idea of Cologne resident Juliann Johnson who has always loved coffee, the coffee shop atmosphere, and believes the community should have one.
“Everyone loves their coffee, right?” she asks.
They do.
The coffee scene shifted in the 1990s from coffee drinkers percolating a pot of Folgers’s or Hills Brothers at home to a massive expansion of boutique coffee shops, multiple roasts, and places to connect in person or via internet. Logan Pass Coffee has wi-fi too.
“Business has been great,” Johnson said. “I believe our town really needed a place to grab coffee and gather with friends or just get some work done.”
The shop is just a block away from where the Johnson family resides, and her four daughters and husband help out brewing and serving coffee, lattes, smoothies, tea and other drinks.
Logan Pass is not nearly so close. The coffee shop name comes from the highest elevation in Glacier Park, Montana (6,600 feet) that is reachable by car. The family vacationed there a few years ago and was so impressed with its beauty that they made it a namesake.
The shop features vintage posters from the park and on the back wall is a mural of Logan Pass. There are also drink offerings like a “Billy Goat” and “Glacier” on the menu, but generally Johnson has been trying to keep the shop local with coffee brewed from area roasts. Also, a hot chocolate drink called the Happy Hollander in reference to the local baseball team.
In terms of the locals themselves, Johnson says. “It has really been fun to have people come in and tells stories and ask questions about the old bar.”
Johnson is a former is a nurse at Lakeview Clinic, and opens early for teachers, nurses and other early risers. The pots are on at 4:45 a.m. and the coffee shop opens at 5:30.
Later this spring, watch for ice cream treats at the location. The owner of Carver Creamery, the ice cream parlor in downtown Carver, Minn., had planned to turn the old Shep’s location into another ice cream shop, Johnson explains. Now, he has plans to serve ice cream from a converted Airstream trailer in the back parking lot.
