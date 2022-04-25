This year the 7th grade class at Waconia Middle School focused their service learning project on collecting personal care items for Gather and Grow, the food shelf. food shelves to keep stocked. (Submitted photo)
Gather and Grow Food Shelf in Waconia (formerly Waconia United) received donations enough during Minnesota Food Share Month to provide more than 96,000 meals to those in need in the area.
The annual campaign concluded April 10 with donations to the local food shelf amounting to more than $20,000 and just over 42,000 pounds of food. During the same time last year, the food shelf received just over 30,000 pounds of donated food.
“This is incredible and greatly needed,” said Angie Cruzen, Gather and Grow executive director. “We continue to see costs of goods increase which affects our budget and family budgets, and we continue to see high shopper numbers month over month.
In March, the local food shelf helped 321 families and provided groceries for 18,780 meals. That compares to a year ago March 2021 when the food shelf helped 186 families and provided groceries for 11,000 meals.
The total meals count is calculated from a formula provided by Feeding America. And based on donations during the annual food share campaign, Gather and Grow will get a donation match from MN Food Share sometime in May.
Businesses and organizations that organized drives during the local campaign included Waconia Middle School 7th grade, Old National Bank, Faith Lutheran Church, Freshwater Church, Crusher CrossFit and Mackenthun’s Fine Foods.
