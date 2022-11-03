The annual Walk on Waconia isn’t until next spring, but organizers are already planning for the 2023 walk/run event.
That’s because the yearly fundraiser is in transition with Gather and Grow/Waconia United Food Shelf taking over Walk on Waconia starting next year.
“Proceeds from the walk already go to the food shelf so it makes sense for us to be involved in the planning,” said Angie Cruzen, executive director. Plus, as the beneficiary of many other community fundraisers, she says it makes sense for Gather and Grow to “have a fundraiser we can call our own” as a branding stamp and to raise awareness.
“We’re not the only kid in town when it comes to non-profits,” she said.
Since its creation in 2005, St. Joseph Catholic Church has organized and staged the Walk on Waconia event, donating all proceeds to the Waconia food shelf.
“We are working with members of the St. Joe’s committee to transition all details over to ensure a great race next year,” Cruzen said. She also notes that the Gather and Grow board of directors is looking to add some things to “breathe fresh air” into the event.
In its hey-day, Walk on Waconia attracted upwards of 500 runners/walkers and was a checkmark on the running event calendar. The event was interrupted one year by the pandemic, and in recent years participation has topped at around 250.
Cruzen notes it’s a challenge to find a date in a busy spring of events, which includes Waconia Brewing Company’s “Don’t Worry Be Hoppy” 5k and Lola’s Lake Waconia half marathon, not to mention other spring activities like prom and graduation.
The date organizers landed on for the next Walk on Waconia is May 20, 2023.
One thing that planners are considering for next year to inject new life is a pasta carbo loading event the night before like is done at Grandma’s Marathon as a way to draw in runners and non-runners alike.
The food shelf is all about families, Cruzen notes, and that feature could be a way to provide an affordable meal to families while drawing more attention to the event. Maybe even attract more participation – families with strollers and other walkers.
Organizers also are looking to restore chip timers for competitive runners looking to track their time, or in training for future races.
T-shirts also are popular swag at run/walk events, and one aspect Cruzen is hoping to get the community involved in is a contest for the art design on the front of the race T-shirt. Watch for more details on that coming soon.
In the meantime, other events are planned for Gather and Grow this fall as the food shelf enters its busiest season, the cold weather months of the year.
One event held Sunday, Oct. 16, was a fall festival in the food shelf parking lot sponsored by the Nate Matousek State Farm Agency. That event included free pumpkins and raffle entry to all those making a food or cash donation, plus a costume contest, photo booth, food vendors, face painting and bouncy house.
Another event that’s just beginning is Mackenthun’s annual “stuff a truck” event in tandem with the Minnesota Grocers Association “Bag Hunger” campaign that runs through Nov.12.
That campaign garnered 17,000 pounds of food donations for the local food shelf last year.
Donations are even more important this year, Cruzen explains.
Gather and Grow just came off its busiest month in five years, serving 384 families in September. With inflation leading to higher food prices and federal pandemic programs ending, Cruzen expects that number to grow.
Meanwhile, the high cost of food also affects the food shelf’s buying power with food banks like Second Harvest, and lingering supply chain issues mean Gather and Grow struggles to keep its shelves stocked with certain items. So, while a monetary donation might have had a bigger impact in the past, actual food donations are more welcome under current conditions.
Area churches have stepped in with a campaign to help enlist donations from parishioners of specific items on a monthly basis. Individuals and families also are encouraged to drop off items, Cruzen said, noting a decline in curbside donations in recent months.
While Cruzen says she understands that many families might be challenged themselves with higher food costs, even a donation of one box of cereal or one or two other food items makes a difference – “you don’t have to donate a full cart.”
More volunteers also are needed at the food shelf to help during busy times, Cruzen said. Go to the Gather and Grow website https://www.waconiafoodshelf.org to find out about volunteer opportunities.
