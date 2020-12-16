Second Harvest Heartland reports that 1 in 8 Minnesotans is affected by hunger and an additional 275,000 Minnesotans don’t know where their next meal is coming from due to COVID-19.
Second Harvest is one of the largest food banks in the nation which partners with 1,000 food shelves, like Waconia United Food Shelf, to distribute much-needed food directly to neighbors experiencing hunger. The local food shelf has served on average almost 250 families per month so far this year, and the need is expected to climb to more than 300 families with the holidays and winter months ahead, according to Angie Cruzen, Waconia food shelf executive director. So, the food shelf could supply more than 20,000 pounds of food on average in the coming weeks.
“Fortunately, we have been able to keep our shelves fully stocked for each shift because of the generosity of our community,” Cruzen said. “Many great food drives are going on in neighborhoods and friend groups, and other donations as well.”
For example, Love Inc. and local churches are providing food and gift baskets, and Mackenthun’s Fine Foods recently completed its Bag hunger campaign and also donated 200 turkeys for the food shelf’s Thanksgiving bag program, which provided 900 pounds of food total, said Cruzen. Through the Bag Hunger campaign, Mackenthun’s customers purchased more than 200 $10 pre-filled bags with items the food shelves needed. The campaign also raised another $4,500 in cash for local food shelves.
The Waconia food shelf also has received a sizeable donation which is being turned into Mackenthun’s gift cards for clients in December.
All donations are appreciated during this giving season as well as all other times during the year, Cruzen said. Monetary donations go a long way when ordering through Second Harvest Heartland, she explains. A gift of $30 provides 90 meals, a gift of $100 provides 300 meals, and a gift of $500, $1,500 meals.
Donors also can bring items directly to the food shelf during any shift.
Among the items currently needed are spaghetti Sauce, boxed mac ‘n cheese, canned hearty soups, any ethnic food options, gluten free options, BBQ sauce, men’s and women’s deodorant, and any type of boxed crackers, which Cruzen says are harder to order through Second Harvest.
See the food shelf website: waconiafoodshelf.org for a regularly updated list of needs and shift hours.
Food distribution has been a particular challenge this pandemic year, Cruzen notes, with the food shelf limited to curbside service for several weeks under stay-at-home orders. However, the facility at Main and Elm streets returned to helping clients inside in mid-October.
Masks are required and shoppers are limited to one per household per family and a 30-minute-shopping limit, with no more than four shoppers allowed at a time.
“It has gone smoothly so far,” Cruzen said. “We will remain in this model as long as our volunteers are healthy and feel comfortable helping clients inside.”
Speaking of volunteers, the food shelf would like to have more Spanish speaking volunteers to better serve that population. Volunteers can apply on the Waconia United Food Shelf website.
