St Bernard school.jpg

The former St. Bernard Catholic School in Cologne is under consideration as a possible food shelf site. (Submitted photo)

Several Carver County communities have food shelves: Waconia, Norwood Young America, Watertown, and Bountiful Basket in Chaska, serving that community and the cities of Carver, Chanhassen, Victoria and beyond. Soon there may be a food shelf in Cologne

Bountiful Basket has been in discussion with St. Bernard Catholic Community parishioners in Cologne and is moving forward with using a portion of their vacated school as a Cologne food shelf, according to Tom Redman, Bountiful Basket board chair. The school closed in 2015 and church leaders have been exploring options to re-purpose the building space.

