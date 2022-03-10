March is Minnesota FoodShare Month, and Gather and Grow, previously known as Waconia United Food Shelf, is participating once again in what this year is the 41st annual campaign. From now through April 10, MN FoodShare will donate a percentage of total funds and food donations the local food shelf receives during that time frame.
“It’s a great way for our community to stretch their donation, and the campaign comes at a critical time for us,” said Gather and Grow executive director Angie Cruzen. “Our cost of food increases with each order, just like grocery store trips.”
While the cost of goods rises, inventory on regular items is becoming limited in some instances, she explains, so community donations will play a huge part in the food shelf’s ability to keep its shelves stocked with quality items.
Meanwhile, Gather and Grow continues to see record numbers of shoppers – the highest in two years.
“We anticipate the need to only increase as cost of gas and groceries continues to go up and pandemic related benefit programs come to an end,” Cruzen said. “We appreciate any and all support.”
Last year’s campaign raised more $13 million in donations statewide and 6 million pounds of donated food.
If an organization, neighborhood or workplace wants to participate locally , contact angiecruzen@waconiafoodshelf.org and she will provide all the materials needed to launch a donation campaign in support of this grassroots effort.
Prosper Program
In addition to providing food, Gather and Grow recently launched its Prosper Program with a purpose to ignite personal growth and better well-being by providing free life skills classes to adults in the community.
Currently, the agency offers a life coaching program, employment strategies program, and budget basics class. Six individuals are involved in initial classes and another half dozen have expressed interest for March classes.
The program can accommodate about 10 people per class and has options to use other larger spaces if participation outgrows the current meeting space, according to Cruzen.
“We plan to introduce some mental health support groups in the upcoming months which have been requested by many of our shoppers,” Cruzen said. “We continue to grow and strengthen this program to hopefully be an example for other nonprofits to use in forming their own well-being programs at their facilities around the county and state.”
The challenge, she says, is helping clients understand what the Prosper Program is trying to accomplish, so food shelf volunteers have been trying to engage them one-on-one they are shopping.
Said Cruzen: “Current participants love that its free, close to home, and being offered by kind hearted people just wanting to make an impact in their communities.”
