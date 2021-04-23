A free food distribution event held this month on the heels of Minnesota FoodShare month welcomed 223 families and served 769 individuals.
Those figures were reported by Angie Cruzen, director of the Waconia Food Shelf, lead partner in the drive-through event held April 5 at Waconia High School. In addition to the local food shelf, sponsors included Waconia Public Schools, the city of Waconia, Second Harvest Heartland, CAP Agency and Carver County Public Health.
Waconia previously hosted a free food distribution event last August.
“We wanted to bring it back a second time to help all people who continue to experience food insecurities,” Cruzen said. “This is also a way we can get outside our walls to reach more with healthy food options.”
The events were open to anyone. Food recipients did not need to be a food shelf client or meet any other qualifications to participate.
Meanwhile, the annual March FoodShare campaign brought in more than 18,000 pounds of food for the local food shelf, according to Cruzen. Monetary donations totaled almost $44,000. FoodShare month is the largest annual grassroots food and fund drive in the state during the year. The campaign brings together community organizations, businesses and individuals to fill food shelves statewide.
In related news, the Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) recently announced the Silver Plate Award winners in its fall 2020 Bag Hunger Campaign contest, which brings together retail and vendor partners to fill the plates of those in need. The contest is part of a state-wide campaign coordinated annually by the MGA that engages consumers to contribute to the campaign and bag hunger in their neighborhoods.
Mackenthun’s Fine Foods of Waconia was recognized with a Silver Plate for best marketing campaign in that drive.
