According to Tricia Mackenthun, owner of Floral Defined, “Literally everyone has a need for flowers at some point in their life. Whether it’s for prom, weddings, funerals, birthdays, anniversaries, new babies, employee appreciation, etc.”
Thus, we have the business’s new location at 225 Elm Street in Norwood Young America.
Mackenthun started the company in 2019, working out of her house and designing all the floral arrangements in her garage. She says, “My business has continued to grow over the last couple years, and I wanted to be able to carry more gifts and specialty items for my customers. I had also outgrown my garage, so it was time to find a new location with an actual storefront.”
225 Elm Street used to be a print shop, so the building needed a makeover to become a flower and gift boutique. Mackenthun remodeled the entire store.
She has savvy in these matters. Before becoming a florist and entrepreneur, she worked as a commercial property manager. Mackenthun then felt the call to step away from the corporate grind. She left commercial real estate and began working at NYA’s former flower shop, The Flower Mill.
After spending 11 years as the office manager of her husband’s electrical business, she realized, “I had always missed working with flowers since I had worked at The Flower Mill. I wanted to bring the joy of flowers back to our community and had often thought about opening my own flower shop at some point.”
She took the leap in 2019. Because she started the business from her home, Mackenthun didn’t need to shut down during the pandemic. She could arrange the flowers in her garage, deliver them to the customer’s door, and then be on her way without coming into contact with anyone. “I had flower recipients come to the door with tears in their eyes because they were so happy to receive flowers,” Mackenthun recalls. “I think a lot were just happy to see another human being.”
Now that she’s in the shop all day, she gets friends and family to help with deliveries.
Mackenthun is the only flower designer at the shop. While she isn’t dealing with the post-COVID labor shortages other companies are, she is having some issues with the supply chain. “I continue to wait for more of my gift items to arrive at the store,” she says. “There was a shortage of a lot of fresh flowers over the course of the last 2 years as well. After the COVID shutdown a lot of farmers and greenhouses providing us florists with our fresh product closed down completely. Some of them had to throw away entire crops of flowers and didn’t replant as quickly because everything was so unknown at the time.”
Luckily, business is going well. Consumers can meet their flower and gift buying needs by shopping locally in Norwood Young America. Mackenthun adds, “It’s so exciting to have people come into the store and tell me how happy they are to have me here.”
