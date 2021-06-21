Bring out your bibs because Hamburg’s Rib Jig is back and ready for business. Local pit masters are coming out to show their stuff, and there will be something for everyone. Whether you like sticky and sweet, spicy and smokey, or something in between, Carver County residents will get the chance to try them all at the Rib Jig.
“We’ve already got 10 pit masters ready to go, but we’d be happy to have a couple more,” said Sonia Kamps, one of the event’s organizers. “We’re really excited to be back this year.”
There are a few differences this year, though not due to COVID. The Nathan Dammann Memorial Tractor Pull will not be in conjunction with the Rib Jig this year. The reason for this was the lack of sleds available, so this event is being rescheduled. However, for the most part, the Rib Jig itself is largely unchanged.
Starting at 8am on June 26, the pit masters and their teams will gather in Bicentennial Park to get started on their ribs. While they cook, there will be plenty going on for residents to enjoy before sinking their teeth into some ribs.
Opening up at 10 a.m., the vendor and craft show begins. Vendors from around Minnesota will be featured, with several different types of crafts available for purchase. To help keep the kiddos entertained, a Kid’s Pedal Pull will be taking place at noon with registration starting at 11:30 a.m. This event is simply a mini tractor pull, with kiddos pulling things behind their bicycles and tricycles. Face painting will begin at noon and end at 2 p.m.
For adults, a beanbag tournament will be taking place at the Parkside Tavern at 11am, with registration taking place at 10am. If a beanbag tourney isn’t your favorite, there’s another option: kickball. The Kickball Tournament will begin at 11am, with check in at 10:30am. This tournament is open to teens as well, so there’s plenty to do for many ages.
Starting at 2pm, the beer and wine tasting will begin, sponsored by Good Time Liquors in Norwood Young America. Obviously this event is for adults 21 and older, but there are plenty of places to get water and soft drinks to keep everyone hydrated, which especially important on a hot Minnesota day.
During these events, the ribs are cooking and the teams are preparing for judging. Judging takes place at 4pm, with judges being chosen from around the community. Once judging is complete, it’s time for everyone’s favorite part: public tasting. Guests can start at 4:30pm, hopping around the various pits and trying as many ribs as they can.
But how do you know you’ll enjoy at least one? Kamps had some insight.
“It’s so good, and it’s so fun to taste the difference,” she said.
Pit masters are competing for a cash prize, dependent on how many sign up. On average, the prize is at least $1,000. Anyone who wants to sign up can contact Kamps and the other organizers by visiting their Facebook Page, Hamburg Rib Jig. Same goes for any crafters and vendors that want to be a part of the vendor fair, as well as kickball players. Take in mind that there are sign up fees for different spots.
For those that are just coming to enjoy the day, be sure to have cash and card ready for the vendors, bar, and any events you sign up for day of. Remember to prepare for the weather, whether that’s 90 degrees and sunny or spots of rain. There is going to be indoor space, so if there is a need to go inside there’s an option.
