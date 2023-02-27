Fix it or toss it?
That’s a dilemma many of us face in today’s throwaway society.
Do you spend the time and effort to repair an item or throw it away and get a new one?
Carver County Environmental Services and area non-profit A Better Society hope you will consider fixing it.
The two organizations are collaborating on waste reduction through three Fix-it Clinics slated for this year. The first is scheduled for March 18, 12-4 p.m. at A Better Society offices, located at 1453 Park Road, Chanhassen.
The focus of that clinic is lamps, vacuums, clothes, toys, bicycles, small engines, radios and stereos, and other small appliances.
Bring up to three broken items to the fix-it clinic and volunteers will attempt to fix them for you, all free of charge.
“The whole purpose is to keep things out of a landfill,” said Marcus Zbinden, Carver County solid waste, recycling and organics supervisor.
About 45 people attended each of the first two fix-it clinics last year. About 80 percent of the items got fixed which amounted to about 1,400 pounds of material avoided from landfills, according to A Better Society organizers.
The partners are hoping for greater participation and more items put back in service this year. They are also looking for more “fixers” – volunteers with the skills and willingness to repair items.
When you sign up to attend the fix-it clinic you will be asked what you would like to have fixed. If your item is not repairable by the volunteers in attendance, someone will be in contact with you prior to the clinic.
Zbinden reminds that volunteers at the clinic will do their best to repair an item, but cannot guarantee that your item will be fixed. Sometimes things are just beyond repair. In that case, fix-it clinic organizers will have a list of repair shops and information for proper disposal.
Zbinden points out that events like these have become popular in other counties such as Dakota where they are held monthly.
“Fix-it clinics serve as a great opportunity not only to get items fixed and kept out of the landfill, but also foster discussion and awareness about waste reduction and the throw-away mentality,” Zbinden said.
The clinics also are meant to be interactive. Participants are encouraged to ask questions and to help with the fixing process, so fix-it clinics can teach valuable troubleshooting and basic repair skills while helping reduce the amount of stuff ending up in landfills.
To register to get something fixed or help to help fix things, visit co.carver.mn.us and search “Fix-it clinic,” or call 952-361-1800 or 612-567-1005. You can also go to RecycleCarver and A Better Society on Facebook.
