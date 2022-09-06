The Waconia School Board took a deeper dive into a recent District 110 forensic financial audit at a finance committee meeting in early August and its regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 22.

The audit was conducted in the spring, but a final report wasn’t available until July. The board last fall enlisted a firm called Intellex Forensics Advisory Services to conduct the financial audit in the wake of the district’s statutory operating debt condition to evaluate discrepancies between preliminary and final budgets over the past few years, and to identify and address potential inefficiencies in the budget process.

