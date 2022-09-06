The Waconia School Board took a deeper dive into a recent District 110 forensic financial audit at a finance committee meeting in early August and its regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 22.
The audit was conducted in the spring, but a final report wasn’t available until July. The board last fall enlisted a firm called Intellex Forensics Advisory Services to conduct the financial audit in the wake of the district’s statutory operating debt condition to evaluate discrepancies between preliminary and final budgets over the past few years, and to identify and address potential inefficiencies in the budget process.
Auditors reviewed several years-worth of documents, including district financial statements, annual audit reports, expenditures, credit card use, school board procedures and meeting minutes, and ISD 110 policies.
Despite the onerous term, the forensic audit identified no fraud, misuse of funds, or evidence of wrongdoing; however, auditors did suggest improvements in reporting, more detail in spending rationale and policy-related suggestions.
District administrators last Monday outlined some actions that have been taken as a result of the report, while board members spent some time reflecting on financial conditions and decisions over the past few years.
Among the actions as explained by new Finance Director Ra Chhoth are: the creation of regular budget reconciliation documents; implementation of a district purchase/credit card policy; additional financial training for principals, department leaders and reporting coordinators; also improved webpage reporting data for transparency.
Additionally, Chhoth said administrators are proposing a more thorough review of current and future contracts, and development of a board policy for purchasing and bid requirements.
Discussion at the latest school board meeting steered around assessing blame for past financial decisions and audit report assessments, which indicated that while some overspend was due to special education cross-subsidy, large capital expenditures were the main factor.
Brian Rothstein, who was on the school board from 2010-2018 and again now filling out another term, talked about “realities at the time” and a conscious decision to spend down an operating surplus to address a “facilities-poor” condition in the district 10 years ago.
Those spending discussions were robust, he said, and led to construction of Laketown Elementary, high school and middle school building projects, and a new stadium among other improvements and a great benefit to the district.
“Right or wrong, the context at the time made the decisions justifiable,” Rothstein said.
As the district begins to emerge from SOD, board members and administrators talked about “starting fresh” with budget processes.
“It’s important to understand the history so we can learn from it and I appreciate that this audit was done,” said new School Superintendent Brian Gersich.
The forensic audit cost the district about $20,000 to conduct.
In other business, with COVID-19 still not completely in the rearview mirror, the board adopted a district safe learning plan for 2022-2023 tied to latest health guidelines.
Among the provisions, anyone with symptoms or feeling ill should stay home and test. And anyone who tests positive should remain home for five days after symptom onset or positive test result, and be fever free with improved symptoms before returning. The district will not require household quarantining or contact tracing.
Meanwhile, masks are not required but recommended. Vaccinations are also recommended for eligible individuals. ISD 110 will continue to monitor the latest area COVID-19 data and trends.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.