The Waconia City Council on June 6 approved the first tax increment financing (TIF) payments from a new downtown TIF district it established earlier this year.
The TIF district is set up to provide municipal assistance to redevelopment efforts in the central business district – in this case a plan to redevelop the former American Legion site at 233 Olive St South into a 44-unit market rate apartment building.
TIF enables local governments to invest in public infrastructure and other improvements up-front by capturing the future anticipated increase in tax revenues generated by a project and diverting some of that revenue to subsidize that development.
The developer of the apartment project has submitted final TIF eligible costs of some $1.7 million as noted in a development agreement for expenses such as demolition, site preparation, grading, site utilities and parking. Of those eligible costs the developer is requesting an initial amount of some $713,000 through “pay as you go” TIF.
Based upon the projections the TIF note will be paid in approximately 10 years, with a maximum life of the TIF district of 26 years. The city keeps 10 percent of TIF payments for administration of the district.
The council also authorized a preliminary design review for trail corridor improvements linking the Sterling Hills and Hilks townhome developments proposed for 2024. The proposed trail stems from transportation intersection improvements targeted for Waconia Parkway North and Highway 10 and related opportunities to link multi-use trails west and northwest of the community.
The vacant trail link between Sterling Hills and Hilks Developments presents both wetland and transportation corridor challenges, according to city leaders, and the advance engineering work should better define the costs and reduce financial impacts of the proposed trail, which could cost up to $1.6 million to construct. The city is working with Carver County Public Works on the improvements.
In other business, after extensive discussion, the council denied an after-the-fact steep slope alteration permit that would allow improvements within a steep slope for a property at 233 Lakeview Terrace Boulevard.
Discussion around the issue dates back nearly one year following a complaint filed last August regarding grading, tree removal and land disturbance near the shoreline at the property where a new home was being built. The landscaping work concern centers on city code that requires, prior to the commencement of any development on a steep slope, an application for a permit be made to the city to enable local government officials to evaluate the possible soil erosion and other lake impacts of construction on steep slopes.
The property owner and landscaper have subsequently submitted landscape plans and revisions they argued meets the spirit of the code and provides greater lakeshore protection than many other properties on the lake; however, both the planning commission and the city council voted to deny the after-the-fact steep slope alteration permit application indicating that the applicant has not revised the plan to the satisfaction of the Carver County Soil and Water Conservation Dsitrict and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
In other discussion, the council recognized the collaboration of city staff, the Waconia American Legion, the Carver County Historical Society and restoration experts and technicians in the recent rehabilitation of the World War I memorial at City Square Park.
From a housing perspective, Lane Braaten reported that the number of new home building permits issued in the city so far this year are trending ahead of projections. Latest numbers indicated that 108 permits have already been issued (99 single family and nine townhomes) against an estimate of 160 new homes for the year.
The council also heard from Fire Chief Justin Sorensen about a Memorial Day fire at a house in Waconia Landing on Seashell Lane. The fire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike and caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.
