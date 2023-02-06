Several students from Norwood Young America FFA headed to South Central College in North Mankato late in the fall for regional dairy foods, soils, poultry, and leadership events. Everyone who competed did an exceptional job.
First off, the dairy foods team gained valuable experience, working on skills relating to different cheeses, milks and other dairy products. The NYA FFA JV team ended up getting 4th place out of 7 teams. The JV team consisted of Isabela Karels from Mayer and Tyler Morphew. Isabela ended up with 6th place out of 22 students and Tyler got 13th place. They both did a wonderful job. The varsity dairy foods team ended up getting 14th, gaining valuable experience. The top NYA finisher for dairy foods was Jessica Tober, placing 20th out of 70 people. Also on the varsity team was Hannah Olson, Libby Hoen, Aubry Wroge, and Paizley Alsleben.
NYA FFA also had two soils students compete. Both Devin Zellmann and Will Steinhagen finished just outside the top 10 in a highly competitive field of soils teams.
The last contest of the day for Central FFA students was a poultry judging competition, where the students had to determine which live birds were the best, judge interior and exterior eggs and look at different poultry food products. The poultry team did an amazing job, earning 5th place out of 24 teams and securing a spot to head to state. This marks the second year in a row for NYA FFA poultry students to qualify to compete at the State FFA Convention in April. Sophomore Lacey Buckentin led the team, finishing 6th place out of 91 competitors. Then it was Silas Zabel with 21st place and Danica Dietzel not far behind with 22nd place. Middle school member Callie Buckentin also did well, taking 26th place out of 91. Junior Nekesa Watua competed at the JV level for poultry as she already has advanced to state on the horse team. Great job again to the poultry team and good luck at state!
In addition to regional competitions, NYA FFA also had a fall leadership in attendance. They got to build leadership skills, perform a service project, and learn more about FFA as a community of students. The fall leadership group consisted of Tyler Neubarth, Kate Knoll and Morgan Norman.
All in all, it was a great day for Norwood Young America FFA at South Central College in North Mankato.
