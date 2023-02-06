Several students from Norwood Young America FFA headed to South Central College in North Mankato late in the fall for regional dairy foods, soils, poultry, and leadership events. Everyone who competed did an exceptional job.

First off, the dairy foods team gained valuable experience, working on skills relating to different cheeses, milks and other dairy products. The NYA FFA JV team ended up getting 4th place out of 7 teams. The JV team consisted of Isabela Karels from Mayer and Tyler Morphew. Isabela ended up with 6th place out of 22 students and Tyler got 13th place. They both did a wonderful job. The varsity dairy foods team ended up getting 14th, gaining valuable experience. The top NYA finisher for dairy foods was Jessica Tober, placing 20th out of 70 people. Also on the varsity team was Hannah Olson, Libby Hoen, Aubry Wroge, and Paizley Alsleben.

Load comments