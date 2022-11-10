The first regional competition day of the year for FFA came on a cold late September day in Arlington. Norwood Young America FFA had horse, livestock and dairy evaluation teams compete against many other teams in the September Career Development Events as well as two dairy handlers.

First, the horse team competed against 22 other teams and ended up getting 4th, securing a spot to head to the State FFA Convention. Keenen Lenzen ended up getting 6th place out of 81 people; Faith Watz got 13th place; Nekesa Watua got 28th place; and Eve Heitkamp got 38th place.

