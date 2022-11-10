The first regional competition day of the year for FFA came on a cold late September day in Arlington. Norwood Young America FFA had horse, livestock and dairy evaluation teams compete against many other teams in the September Career Development Events as well as two dairy handlers.
First, the horse team competed against 22 other teams and ended up getting 4th, securing a spot to head to the State FFA Convention. Keenen Lenzen ended up getting 6th place out of 81 people; Faith Watz got 13th place; Nekesa Watua got 28th place; and Eve Heitkamp got 38th place.
Next, NYA FFA had a general livestock team that ended up getting 15th place out of 25 teams. Out of 105 people, Tyler Neubarth and Morgan Norman finished 15th and 44th respectively. Rounding-out the team of first-timers was Jacob Brueggemeier, Wyatt Noll and Kate Knoll. It was a great learning experience for the team and they look forward to future livestock judging.
The dairy evaluation team was also sent out to the September CDE and they did an amazing job as well. As a team, they ended up getting 3rd place out of 18 teams, also securing themselves a spot to the State FFA Convention.
As individuals, Britney Smith got 4th place out of 67 contestants, Will Steinhagen ended up with 12th place, Ben Heuer placed 20th, Bela Karels finished 25th place, and Hannah Olson ended in 35th place. Central also had a pair of students who were in the junior varsity division for dairy judging. Libby Hoen and Adilynn Peterson teamed-up to take first in JV dairy.
Last but not least NYA FFA had two dairy handlers: Devin Zellmann and Jessica Tober. Devin finished 5th and Jessica was 7th. They had a great time showing off their skills in handling dairy cattle.
