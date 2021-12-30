corn drive.jpg

The NYA FFA's annual corn drive raised more than $5,000 this year. (Submitted photo)

Norwood Young America FFA got back to the traditional form of the annual corn drive in 2021.

Students fulfilled the “living to serve” component of the FFA Motto as they visited farmers, businesses, and other community members while carrying out the corn drive. All of the money raised was given to the True Friends/Camp Courage organization.

The event was very successful, as area farmers donated 778 bushels of corn, in addition to cash and check donations.

Altogether, the FFA chapter raised $5152.78 during the 2021 corn drive. The FFA chapter thanks everyone who donated to this project, including Ag Specialists in Plato as none of it would be possible without their cooperation and support. 

