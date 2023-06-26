The Waconia Marching Band was nearly 250 members strong on June 17 at the annual Lake Waconia Band Festival. That’s adding in the 75 alumni who joined in to commemorate the 50th anniversary season.

Alums, proceeded by Waconia’s very first marching band director Jim Thulien, led the parade. The long-time program director was accompanied in a convertible by his wife Monika and grandsons.

Load comments