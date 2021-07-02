What makes small towns great is the community. It’s not just knowing your neighbors and business owners, but the fact that residents love the community so much that they will band together to try and make it better in some way. One Benton Township resident recently did this with a donation to the Norwood Young America Fire Department, courtesy of the Bayer Fund.
“We’re very appreciative of the donation,” said NYA Fire Chief Steve Zumberg. “We’ll be using the funds to replace some equipment.”
Kevin Sons, the donor, is a farmer out in Benton Township. As part of their America’s Farmers Grow Communities Program, Bayer partners with local farmers to provide donations to organizations around their community, such as Cologne Zion in a previous article. The only requirement for an organization to receive a donation is that they have to be a nonprofit. Farmers enroll and name the organization they wish to donate to in the event of receiving the fund.
Sons’ donation totaled $2500, which allows the NYA Fire Department to purchase some equipment. Specifically, equipment on the new Rescue 11. The old Rescue 11 was totaled on December 23 2020 during a snow storm on Highway 212 when the department was attempting to close down the highway due to a crash. The fire department has already received approval from the city council to search for a new Rescue 11 and get ready for purchase. The extra funding will allow for some additional lighting to be added to the truck, making it more visible in case history repeats itself.
“Hopefully it will help people see it,” said Zumberg.
The program has donated over $59 million since 2010, affecting rural communities throughout the country. Now more than ever, they are working to make an impact.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, including those in rural regions, and farmers play a critical role in helping communities overcome challenges, like the ones we’re currently facing” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president in a press release. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact.”
For a farming county like Carver, their continued help is important, as well as those here that nominate organizations for the donation.
To learn more about how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com.
Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.
