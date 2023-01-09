DSC_0439_1 (1).JPG

Amy Gregg is a Norwood Young America-based author whose latest offering is the mystery “Farmed and Dangerous.” (Submitted photo)

Minnesota Book Award-nominated author and Carver County native Amy Gregg has published her first book with Austin-based Fox Pointe Publishing, “Farmed & Dangerous.” The murder mystery follows Minneapolis socialite Lilly Schmidt as she returns to her rural hometown where she finds herself in the middle of small-town feuds, family secrets, and a mysterious death. While Gregg has authored several books under various publishers over the years, this would be her first with the Austin-based publisher.

Gregg began her writing journey at a young age, taking pen to paper and filling notebooks with retellings of classic Disney movies and other popular stories. While much of her writing was for fun, by her senior year of high school, Gregg used writing as an escape when her mother tragically passed away, and completed her first novel-length story Through the Woods. Though her writing took a pause while she attended college at Concordia University in St. Paul, it wasn’t long before it came back into her life.

