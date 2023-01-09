Minnesota Book Award-nominated author and Carver County native Amy Gregg has published her first book with Austin-based Fox Pointe Publishing, “Farmed & Dangerous.” The murder mystery follows Minneapolis socialite Lilly Schmidt as she returns to her rural hometown where she finds herself in the middle of small-town feuds, family secrets, and a mysterious death. While Gregg has authored several books under various publishers over the years, this would be her first with the Austin-based publisher.
Gregg began her writing journey at a young age, taking pen to paper and filling notebooks with retellings of classic Disney movies and other popular stories. While much of her writing was for fun, by her senior year of high school, Gregg used writing as an escape when her mother tragically passed away, and completed her first novel-length story Through the Woods. Though her writing took a pause while she attended college at Concordia University in St. Paul, it wasn’t long before it came back into her life.
“Unfortunately, I suffered burnout during my first year of my Master’s program and went to work at various coffee shops and bookstores. During this time I just wrote stories for myself, more for my own entertainment; never really thought about making them available for others to read. Not until a coworker at Barnes & Noble read the first few chapters of Through the Woods and wanted to read the rest of it, and then demanded I write a sequel to it. Then, I guess, as they say, the rest is history. I realized that people actually liked my writing and that it was on par with the stuff on the shelves at Barnes & Noble.”
Upon discovering a newfound reason to write, for the enjoyment of not just herself, but others, Gregg began writing more. While fantasy and paranormal would be the genre she favored at the start, as the years went on, Gregg found herself drawn to more “realistic” fiction. Pulling inspiration from her life and the world around her while still incorporating elements of fantasy, Gregg’s book Farmed & Dangerous is a perfect example of reality and fiction colliding.
Gregg says, “The inspiration for ‘Farmed & Dangerous’ was my childhood spent at my grandparents’ in Sleepy Eye. Almost every other weekend my mom, sister, and I would truck down to Sleepy Eye and spend the weekend with my maternal and paternal grandparents. My maternal grandparents lived on the family farm most of my childhood. My paternal grandparents lived in town, so that added a different flavor to country living--the super small town and all the uniqueness that go with it. I think the take away I’d like for readers is that small towns are as filled with secrets and no-good as the “big cities”. The tight-knit nature of country communities and feuds that spring up can lead to far more dangerous people. On the flip, the closeness and remoteness of these communities can also be the breeding grounds of very eccentric people. These characters are an author’s dream and can help form the basis of those quaint secondary townsfolks that help populate a story.”
Continuing, Gregg shares how parts of herself have wound up in her book. “I think there is a large portion of myself in my main character. Lilly Schmidt was raised in the rural farming community of Lone Tree, a fictional version of Sleepy Eye, moved to Minneapolis, and then returned to her grandparents’ farm after 15 years. And now she’s living in a community that feels familiar and yet alien to her all at once. For me, after spending the majority of my childhood visiting my grandparents’ farm, then being gone for many years, enough time has passed for me that when I do go down to Sleepy Eye and surrounding areas, I see glimpses of my past amongst the changes that have happened over the years.”
“Farmed & Dangerous” is the first in a cozy mystery series titled the Accidental Farmer Mysteries. Gregg has plotted out four books in this series for now, and may add more if the muse strikes. She also has a few stand-alone books waiting in the queue. In her words, “there is no shortage of works in progress” when it comes to being an author.
It’s been nearly 10 years since Gregg last published a book, so to say she’s excited about the release of her latest novel is an understatement. Farmed & Dangerous is a special one. And Gregg hopes that her readers love the story and characters as much as she does.
Farmed & Dangerous and Gregg’s other books are available at indie bookstores throughout the Midwest, or you can contact Gregg on her social media sites to order her books directly. You can find her on Facebook at Amy Gregg, Author; Instagram at @amylgregg; and Twitter at @amylgregg. You can also order her books from her publisher at https://www.foxpointepublishing.com/.
